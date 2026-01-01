print-icon
40 Dead, About 100 Injured After Fire Rips Through Swiss Ski Resort Bar

Swiss emergency services responded to an explosion and fire that killed 40 people and injured about 100 during New Year's celebrations at a bar and lounge called Le Constellation, located in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland.

Local officials said the cause of the blast at Le Constellation remains unclear and noted that it has not been designated as a terrorist attack.

"At the moment, we are considering this a fire, and we are not considering the possibility of an attack," prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud told reporters, adding that a full investigation has commenced.

Latest details from the Swiss news conference:

  • Around 40 people are presumed dead, with at least 100 injured

  • Victims include multiple nationalities

  • Most of the injured sustained severe burns and significant injuries

  • Swiss emergency services deployed 10 helicopters, 40 ambulances, and 150 responders to the scene

  • Authorities did not disclose a cause for the fire, but the prosecutor ruled out a terrorist attack

  • The Valais hospital intensive care unit is at capacity, with patients being transferred elsewhere for specialized burn treatment

"What was meant to be a moment of joy turned, on the first day of the year in Crans-Montana, into mourning that touches the entire country and far beyond," Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin wrote on X.

