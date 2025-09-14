64% Of Robberies, Physical Attacks, & Sexual Assaults On Parisian Public Transport Are Committed By Foreigners

Via Remix News,

New data shows that 64 percent of violent robberies, physical and sexual violence on public transport in Paris are committed by foreigners, with 43 percent of this number being North African, who represent only 3.4 percent of the population.

The data, from the French agency INSEE, as reported by Fdesouche, also shows that in 2024, overall in France, foreigners committed 41 percent of violent robberies, physical and sexual violence on public transport. Nineteen percent of these crimes were committed by North Africans.

The foreign population in France is equivalent to 5.2 million people, or 7.7 percent of the total population. Of this number, 44.4 percent are from Africa.

These statistics do not break down information based on race or ethnicity, as France does not track such information. France also does not track the migration background of French citizens. Any foreigner who has since become a French citizen is tracked in the statistics as French.

In addition, Remix News also reported this year that there has been an 86 percent increase in sexual offenses on French public transport over the last decade, according to the National Observatory on Violence against Women (MIPROF). Seven out of 10 Paris women say they have been victims of sexual violence on public transport.

In terms of sexual assault, women are the victims in 91 percent of all cases, according to the survey from the Ministerial Statistical Service for Internal Security (SSMSI). Of those victims, 75 percent of them are under 30, and 36 percent of those are minors.

In 2024, there were 3,374 victims of sexual violence on public transport, which is 6 percent more than in 2023, 9 percent more than in 2022, and 86 percent more than in 2016. An incredible 44 percent of the victims were in the Paris region, which is located in Île-de-France, as reported by Le Figaro.

Similar data is seen in Germany, where 59 percent of all sexual assaults on German trains are attributed to foreigners, with sexual crimes doubling since 2019.

The survey also shows that seven out of 10 women who live in the Île-de-France region have already been victims of sexual violence during their lifetime.

In addition, 56 percent of women said they were scared to ride public transport in the Ile-de-France (Paris) rail network, while 80 percent admitted to being on alert, according to the study.

As Remix News has reported numerous times in the past, women are routinely sexually harassed on European rail networks.

“The fact that a woman or girl changes her timetable or her journeys for fear of being attacked should make us question the freedom of access of all citizens to the public transport service,” said Maracineanu.

Foreign crime a major issue in France

France has long struggled with the overrepresentation of foreigners in its crime statistics.

In 2023, the French interior ministry announced that 48 percent of all crimes in Paris were committed by foreigners.

As Remix News reported in the past, a poll conducted for top French newspaper Le Figaro shows that nearly three out of four French people believe there are too many migrants in the country, with the poll results coming after the country accepted a record number of foreigners in 2022 under President Emmanuel Macron.

