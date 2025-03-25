Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

If peace is on the way, why are they feverishly preparing for World War III? It appears to me that NATO countries are convinced that something really big is coming. Is there something that they know that they aren’t telling the rest of us? As I discussed yesterday, things in the Middle East are really heating up, and the conflict in Ukraine has reached a very dangerous stage. If negotiations with Russia fail, both sides are likely to significantly escalate matters in a desperate attempt to win the war, and the Russians could come to the conclusion that a final showdown with NATO has begun. We do not want the Russians to view the conflict in Ukraine in those terms, because they are already extremely paranoid and it wouldn’t take much to push them over the edge. Unfortunately, NATO countries continue to do things that will raise tensions instead of easing them.

The following are 7 actions that NATO countries are taking which indicate that something really big is coming…

#1 France is getting ready to distribute a 20 page survival manual that instructs citizens what to do if a full-blown war erupts…

France is the latest country set to issue an invasion survival how-to guide for its citizens. The 20-page booklet will give advice to French civilians on how to defend the republic in the face of an invasion by signing up to reserve units or local defence efforts. It will also have tips on how to create a survival kit with essentials including six litres of water, canned food, batteries, and basic medical supplies.

#2 The French government is also telling their citizens to leave Iran “immediately”…

French authorities on Thursday requested its citizens to immediately leave the territory of Iran. The French Foreign Ministry has issued a warning to its citizens amid the release of one of its nationals who had been imprisoned in Iran for over 880 days.

#3 It is being reported that military planners in the UK have ordered special forces units to get ready to be sent to Ukraine…

Special Forces units were told to prepare for mobilisation to Ukraine by military planners tasked with readying forces by the Cabinet Office, according to two military sources with knowledge of the directive. The command centre for UK military planning, the Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ), was sent directives last week to begin the process for the deployment of personnel and resources. The orders, which also applied to Special Forces reservists, put personnel on standby in order to ensure military equipment is in working order before receiving a notice to mobilise to Ukraine.

#4 Turkey has announced that it would also be willing to deploy troops to Ukraine “if needed”…

Turkey would be ready to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a broader peacekeeping mission if needed, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Thursday. “The issue of contributing to a mission … will be evaluated with all relevant parties if deemed necessary for the establishment of regional stability and peace,” the source said.

The Russians have already stated that they will never accept NATO troops on Ukrainian soil under any circumstances.

So why are these nations preparing to send troops anyway?

#5 Poland is preparing for a showdown with Russia by “conscripting every adult male for military training”…

Warsaw is preparing to face down any invasion by Vladimir Putin by conscripting every adult male for military training. But the Eastern European nation also wants nukes and President Andrzej Duda has now said the US could send some of its arsenal to his country.

#6 The Baltic states are jointly constructing a massive defense line that includes six hundred bunkers, tank ditches, dragon’s teeth and rocket systems…

The Baltics are building a joint defence line on their border with Russia that will have some six-hundred bunkers across each border. It will also include tank ditches, forests, dragon’s teeth, hedgehogs, and rocket systems. Poland and the Baltics have also withdrawn an international treaty banning anti-personnel landmines as they prepare to stop an advancing Russian army in its tracks.

#7 In a letter that was delivered to the Iranians, Donald Trump has given Iran only two months to reach a peace agreement…

President Donald Trump has given Iran a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear agreement, according to a report by Axios. A letter sent earlier this month to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of consequences if Tehran continued its nuclear program while also offering renewed talks. The message, described as uncompromising, made clear that prolonged negotiations were not an option.

According to Axios, it “isn’t clear whether the two-month clock begins from the time the letter was delivered or from when negotiations start”.

Since the Iranians have already said that there will be no negotiations, I would assume that the clock started when the letter was delivered.

So the good news is that the bombing of Iran will probably not happen next month.

But if Trump is serious, there is a very good chance that it could happen before the midpoint of this year.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians just conducted an absolutely massive drone strike on a Russian strategic bomber airfield that is located hundreds of miles from the front lines…

Ukrainian forces backed by Western munitions and technology struck a major Russian strategic bomber airfield on Thursday with drones, 435 miles from the Ukrainian front lines. The strike ignited a massive explosion and sent a huge blast of fire into the air at Engels-2 airbase in Russia. Videos posted by Reuters showed a huge blast spreading out from the airfield and wrecking nearby cottages. Russia reportedly called this the largest drone attack ever.

The Ukrainians keep trying to provoke the Russians into doing something really dramatic.

One of these days, the Ukrainians might just succeed.

The Russians are fed up with the government in Kyiv. If negotiations with Trump fail, I expect the Russians to bring down the hammer.

We really are right on the verge of an apocalyptic conflict with Russia, and we really are right on the verge of an apocalyptic conflict in the Middle East.

The final exit ramps for both of these conflicts are rapidly approaching, and so let us hope that global leaders make very wise decisions in the months ahead.

* * *

