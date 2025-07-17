70% Of Spaniards Want Mass Deportation Of Illegal Immigrants

Via Remix News,

The vast majority of Spain’s citizens want mass deportation of illegal immigrants, and there are even majorities for this policy amongst left-wing voters, according to a new poll.

This time, Sigma Dos, which conducted its poll for Spanish newspaper El Mundo, found that 70 percent of Spaniards support the deportations of illegal immigrants from Spain. The pollsters referenced the “flagship” Vox party proposal which called for mass deportation of all illegal immigrants, with the pollsters asking respondents whether they would support such a proposal.

For voters of the conservative PP party, 92 percent supported the proposal, which shockingly, is even higher than amongst Vox supporters, who support the proposal at a rate of 89 percent.

Even among Socialist party (PSOE) supporters, 57 percent said they backed mass deportations.

However, for the far-left Sumar party, 67 percent reject the proposal, the only party which saw majority support against mass deportations. However, the party is far smaller than the other major parties in Spain.

In recent years, Spain has become a gateway for mass immigration. The country is no longer primarily a transit country, and on many Spanish streets, the impact of mass immigration has become apparent. The demographic profile of Spain is also shifting rapidly. As Remix News reported, Spain has seen a 650 percent increase in family reunification visas since 2020.

In 1991, Spain’s foreign-born population was still under 1 percent, but this has jumped to 20 percent in 2025. While 75 percent of Spain is still made up of ethnic Spaniards, by 2039, this is expected to drop to 60 percent unless immigration restrictions policies are implemented.

El Mundo writes that the issue has become a flashpoint for Spain:

“The enormous complexity of immigration policy and the failure of the formulas implemented to try to regulate it have become a major problem for countries like Spain, which are gateways to the EU. Citizens are revolting against illegal immigration, viewing it as a source of inconvenience rather than a potential driver of opportunity. So much so that an overwhelming 70% of Spanish voters support the proposal of far-right parties, in Spain’s case championed so far solely by Vox: mass deportations of undocumented immigrants and all those who, despite having them, commit crimes.”

The paper further writes that the most striking aspect of the poll is that traditional conservative and center-right voters, along with more left-leaning socialist voters, appear to be rapidly shifting towards the ideas usually presented as “far right,” namely mass deportations and a strict immigration policy.

“This is the most striking conclusion emerging from the survey conducted by Sigma Dos for El Mundo, which highlights how citizens, at least on paper, seem to prioritize negative consequences over positive ones, and criminal cases, even if they are a minority, over the arguments of solidarity and humanity that, paradoxically, the population does apply when faced face-to-face and in person with the problem. The migration phenomenon and its lack of regulation have thus become a powerful electoral issue that the far right has been quick to champion.”

As a result, the center-right PP party is looking to shift towards a strict immigration policy in order to head off Vox. A year ago, Vox was at 10 percent in the polling, and now is averaging 15 percent. Meanwhile, PP’s support has remained steady, going from 35 percent to 34 percent within a year.

However, voters are growing disillusioned with the left, with constant headlines showing migrant crime rising and the border crisis worsening. The Canary Islands have seen a record number of illegal migrants arriving by the thousands in the Canary Islands, which has led to a 400 percent jump in violent crime in 2025.

Across Europe, poll after poll shows a desire for mass deportations of illegal immigrants and immigration restriction, yet the political class and the court systems remain either powerless to implement this desire or actively working against it.

In France, 48 percent want zero immigration, including a halt to all legal immigration. Another poll found 67 percent want stricter immigration policies, including ramped-up deportations. Yet another poll found that 64 percent of French are against non-European immigration.

Almost three-quarters of Germans consider immigration from Islamic countries to be a high security risk, according to an Insa poll commissioned by Bild newspaper.

The poll found that 71.1 percent of respondents believe immigrants from countries with a strong Islamic influence pose a “security risk for Germany.” On the contrary, only 9.1 percent answered in the negative. Another 19.8 percent gave no answer.

According to the 2022 Europe Project poll conducted by the Századvég Foundation based in Budapest, almost four in five respondents (78 percent) are concerned about the continuous influx of illegal immigrants into Europe, while a smaller majority of 56 percent think it’s important to preserve Europe’s Christian heritage.

Read more here...