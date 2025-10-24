72% Of Danish Gang-Crime Convicts Have Non-Western Background, Justice Ministry Data Shows

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

A government report has revealed that nearly three-quarters of all people convicted under Denmark’s “gang section” are immigrants or descendants from non-Western countries.

The figures, released by the Ministry of Justice in response to a parliamentary question from Conservative MP Mai Mercado, show that between 2018 and 2025, a total of 213 people were convicted under Section 81a of the Criminal Code — a clause allowing courts to double sentences if an offense is likely to provoke gang violence.

The response, seen by Remix News, presents data compiled by Statistics Denmark and the Attorney General, showing that 54 convicts were of Danish origin, 36 were immigrants from non-Western countries, and 117 were descendants of non-Western immigrants. That means 72 percent of all convictions under the gang clause involved individuals with non-Western roots.

The statistics, first reported by Berlingske, surprised Conservative immigration spokesman Frederik Bloch Münster, who said the figure was “remarkably high.”

Researcher Lars Højsgaard Andersen of the Rockwool Foundation said that several countries — including Iraq, Turkey, Somalia, and Lebanon — stand out in the statistics, suggesting that cultural attitudes toward law and authority may play some role.

Notably, Denmark’s population of foreigners and those with a foreign background only totals 15 percent, which makes it all the more remarkable that 72 percent of those convicted of gang crime have a migration background.

According to the Statistics Denmark data, Lebanon is the most common foreign country of origin for those convicted of gang crimes with 35 cases, followed by Somalia (29), Iraq (23), and Turkey (17).

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has repeatedly described uncontrolled immigration as Denmark’s “biggest threat.” In May, she warned: “If too many people come who commit crimes, who are not democrats, and who threaten our trusting and open society, then that is the greatest danger.”

The new data arrive as the Danish People’s Party (DF) advances one of Europe’s most hard-line immigration platforms ahead of a general election expected next year. In its latest manifesto, DF pledges mass repatriations, citizenship reviews, and bans on Islamic practices, claiming that mass immigration from the Middle East and North Africa has brought “crime, parallel societies, and cultural change.”

The party warns that immigration from countries such as Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Somalia has caused “the largest demographic change in Danish history” and insists that “Middle Eastern conditions must be pushed back so that everyone in the country can feel at home.”

Notably, unlike countries like Germany and France, Denmark keeps crime data on those with a migration background. With this data, Denmark argues it can better keep track of the integration efforts of those who have gained Danish citizenship but also have foreign parents. The data is shocking, showing that second-generation migrants actually have higher crime rates than first-generation migrants, which are already astronomically higher than ethnic Danes.

