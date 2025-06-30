9 Underage Girls Sexually Abused By Syrians At Swimming Pool, Mayor Points To 'Hot Weather'

Via Remix News,

After underage girls were sexually assaulted in the Barbarossabad swimming pool in Gelnhausen, the CDU mayor of the area pointed out that “hot weather” makes tempers “fray.”

However, local Mayor Christian Litzinge (CDU) appeared to allude that the weather is at least partly to blame for the incident.

In a statement to Welt, he said: “Of course, it’s always high temperatures, and sometimes tempers are frayed.”

In a separate interview with Bild, he said, “We have zero tolerance for that.”

As Remix News previously reported, the first group of girls were groped and molested by the group of Syrians, but when they complained to a lifeguard, he took no action.

“Since we couldn’t see exactly what had happened, we sent the girls back into the water,” pool manager Nils Tischer explained to Hessischer Rundfunk.

It was only after more girls made a complaint from separate groups that the police were called.

In total, at least nine girls came forward, ranging in age from 11 to 17.

The girls told authorities that the four Syrians, aged 18 to 28, groped them in the lazy river, feeling them all over their bodies, including their genitals. A fifth suspect managed to escape, and police are still looking for him.

According to Mayor Christian Litzinger (CDU), all four suspects are from the same family in the Main-Kinzig district.

They were all arrested and charged, in addition to receiving a ban from the outdoor pool.

Alice Weidel, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader, also posted about the incident on social media, calling for “immediate deportations” in the case.

Sexuelle Belästigung von Mädchen: Gleich 9 Opfer zeigten sexuelle Übergriffe an, eine Gruppe "syrischer Staatsangehöriger" soll die Taten in einem Freibad im CDU-regierten Hessen begangen haben. Sofortige Ausweisung der Täter veranlassen! #DeshalbAfD pic.twitter.com/jtVkT7AeHI — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) June 28, 2025

Attempts to downplay the problems in German swimming pools

Litzinger’s comments echo some other “excuses” offered for sexual violence and assaults from migrants at Germany’s once peaceful swimming pools. An article in 2023 from Zeit attempted to claim that much of the violence and sexual assaults were due to rising French fry prices.

At the time, Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), criticized the claim.

“Zeit blames ‘French fry prices’ for violence and sexual assaults in outdoor pools, ZDF claims an interplay of heat and the meeting of many people, Deutschlandfunk writes about too high ‘expectations’ that cannot be met. The degree to which the media trivializes migration problems no longer knows any limits,” wrote Alice Weidel, parliamentary leader of the AfD party.

Die #Zeit macht "Pommes-Preise" für Gewalt und sexuelle Übergriffe in Freibädern verantwortlich, das #ZDF ein Zusammenspiel von Hitze und dem Aufeinandertreffen vieler Menschen, der Deutschlandfunk eine zu hohe "Erwartungshaltung", die nicht erfüllt werden könne. Der Grad der… — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) July 17, 2023

Just a week before that statement, the actual workers at the swimming pools offered an entirely different reason for the increasing violence. Employees of the Columbiabad outdoor swimming complex in Berlin penned a letter to the Der Tagesspiegel newspaper complaining about perpetrators they describe as “mainly Arab migrants and Chechens” who are engaging in the sexual harassment of women and mass brawls on the premises, while also leaving the complexes in disgusting conditions. As a result, the entire pool was shut down for an indefinite period of time due to workers calling out sick from stress.

Remix News has long reported on the growing crime trend in German swimming pools, including mass brawls and sexual assaults, as well as attacks on police, security officials and even lifeguards working at the pools.

In 2022, Remix News covered how the president of the Federal Association of German Swimming Champions (BDS), Peter Harzheim, said he can no longer recommend that families visit such facilities on weekends. Harzheim claimed he would be “acting irresponsibly” if he attended an outdoor pool with his own three grandchildren due to violence and assaults, which the Remix News article details.

Some individuals have been seriously injured. Last year, for example, a woman had her nose broken when she was caught in the middle of a mass brawl involving foreigners.

In 2023, Welt released a popular video documentary detailing how “macho culture” from migrants was turning the swimming pools in Germany upside down.

Columbiadamm swimming pool in the multicultural neighborhood of Neukölln, Berlin, was closed down due to over 40 warring youths. Welt lays the blame squarely at the feet of “macho culture” from immigrant youth. In Pankow, a swimming pool had to be shut down twice in one week due to mass brawls between young people.

In the German city of Celle, 20 “rampaging youth” attacked swimmers and sexually assaulted them, including beating one female who rejected their advances. When lifeguards attempted to stop them, they threatened them as well. As a result, the entire swimming pool was shut down.

Read more here...