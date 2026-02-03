"Advocating Genocide": Musk Slams Far-Left Spanish MP's Demand 500,000 Illegals Be Made Citizens For 'Population Replacement'

Via Remix News,

Irene Montero, a politician from the far-left, pro-immigration Podemos party, is arguing that after granting amnesty to 500,000 illegal immigrants, the Sanchez government should now make them Spanish citizens and amend the law to allow them to participate in elections. She specifically calls to replace the “fascists and racists with immigrants.” Now, she has faced backlash from a wide range of critics, including Elon Musk and a range of European politicians.

“I hope for replacement theory, I hope we can sweep this country of fascists and racists with immigrants. Whatever their skin color, whether Chinese, Black, or Brown,” Montero said, as quoted by the daily El Mundo. In her speech, she strongly criticized right-wing parties, including Vox and its leader Santiago Abascal, describing their rhetoric as “racist” and “anti-migration.”

🇪🇸 The leader of the Spanish far-left basically turns conspiracy theory into fact.



Montero spoke on Saturday at a rally in Zaragoza, organised ahead of the regional elections in Aragon on Feb. 8.

The decision by Spain’s socialist government to legalize the stay of 500,000 illegal immigrants in the country has brought a fury of backlash.

Not only are many Spaniards furious at her remarks, but her remark also garnered international attention, including from Elon Musk, who said: “She is advocating genocide. Utterly contemptible.”

Polish politicians also provided their view on her remarks.

“This is exactly the goal of the left and the liberals ruling the EU. This is why they pushed through the migration pact. As many new citizens as possible, imported from outside Europe – this is their hope for additional votes in the elections and maintaining power,” commented PiS MP Paweł Jabłoński, according to Polish newspaper Do Rzezcy.

“Podemos is your ally in Europe, the Razem party, Adrian Zandberg? Do you also support the implementation of the ‘great replacement theory’?” asked MP Kacper Płażyński, also from PiS.

“Immediately exclude Spain from the Schengen Area!” called Piotr Czak Żukowski of the National Movement. “Granting citizenship to hordes of illegal immigrants from Africa is a threat to all of Europe,” emphasized the Confederation activist.

