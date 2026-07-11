Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

A 21-year-old Afghan asylum seeker stands accused of sexually assaulting at least four girls between the ages of 12 and 14 at the Bud Spencer outdoor pool in Schwäbisch Gmünd, southwestern Germany.

According to police accounts detailed in German media coverage, the suspect touched the victims on their buttocks or thighs and attempted to pull down their bikini bottoms. In one instance he reportedly tried to penetrate a girl's intimate area with his fingers. The girls resisted and fought him off before he stopped.

Police reports confirm the attacks occurred in the adventure pool area, yet an arrest warrant was suspended under limited conditions that do little to shield the public from further risk.

A 21-year-old Afghan asylum seeker has been allowed to walk free after sexually assaulting at least four girls, aged 12-14, at the Bud Spencer outdoor pool in Schwäbisch Gmünd, southwestern Germany.



He inappropriately touched the girls, attempted to remove their bikini bottoms,... pic.twitter.com/ohcn194Fl7 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 8, 2026

Authorities have indicated they do not rule out additional victims and continue to seek witnesses. The suspect was arrested, but a judge suspended the arrest warrant subject to conditions, including a ban on entering public swimming pools. Incredibly he has walked free pending the outcome of the investigation.

This case fits a recurring pattern of sexual violence and harassment targeting women and children in German public swimming facilities.

Prior investigations have laid bare the scale of the problem through official statistics and internal assessments that reveal stark disparities in perpetrator backgrounds.

Research established that 65 percent of sexual assault suspects in swimming pools were foreigners.

Separate analysis showed foreigners vastly overrepresented in sexual assaults as well as other crimes committed at these locations.

Another examination concluded that German authorities have not been fully honest about the identities of those assaulting children at swimming pools, with patterns of omission in official and media descriptions.

Coverage of the Schwäbisch Gmünd incident itself drew attention to selective reporting practices. Some German outlets described the suspect only as a 21-year-old man without noting his Afghan nationality, consistent with earlier criticisms of incomplete disclosure around perpetrator backgrounds in similar cases.

An internal assessment cited in reporting on the broader trend confirmed a surge in sex crimes at bathing establishments. It stated particular concern over rape and the sexual abuse of children, noting that the perpetrators are for the most part immigrants.

The president of the Federal Association of German Swimming Champions previously warned that he could no longer recommend families visit outdoor pools on weekends, adding that he would be acting irresponsibly if he took his own three grandchildren.

These documented realities have prompted concrete policy adjustments at some facilities.

Certain German swimming pools have begun barring visitors who cannot speak German, citing safety concerns tied to communication failures and behavioral patterns that complicate supervision and intervention in shared spaces.

The conditions imposed in the current case - a pool ban while the suspect otherwise remains free - illustrate the narrow tools available under current practices.

A targeted restriction does nothing to address potential risks in other public settings or to deter future incidents involving the same individual.

Girls who fought off the attacker at the adventure pool now rely on the hope that he complies with the limited order while the investigation proceeds.

Recurring episodes at pools, schools, and other everyday venues have exposed the downstream effects of rapid demographic change without corresponding integration or enforcement standards.

Cultural and language barriers frequently surface in official descriptions of incidents, yet public discourse often treats acknowledgment of these factors as off-limits. The result is a cycle where statistics accumulate, incidents repeat, and responses remain incremental.

Families seeking ordinary recreation at public pools encounter an environment shaped by these accumulated failures. The statistical overrepresentation, the documented reluctance to identify patterns clearly, and the narrow conditions placed on released suspects combine to shift the burden of vigilance onto parents and children themselves.

Official appeals for witnesses after each new case underscore how many incidents may go unreported or unresolved.

The Schwäbisch Gmünd events add to a ledger of cases stretching back years, where similar profiles of suspects and similar gaps in transparency have appeared repeatedly.

Germany's experience with these issues at swimming pools offers a clear window into the practical limits of policies that prioritize volume of migration over selection, vetting, and assimilation.

The pattern of incidents, the data on disparities, and the incremental restrictions now appearing at some pools all point to the same conclusion: current approaches have produced measurable costs in security and social cohesion that continue to mount.

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