After Horrific Belfast Migrant Knife Attack, U.K. Officials Think The Problem Is X

Authored by Monica Showalter via American Thinker,

Northern Ireland went up in flames as angry Irish mobs rioted in the streets and burned down publicly funded migrant housing complexes last night.

The spark that set it off was a migrant who tried to behead a resident.

This is the attack in living color, which was posted on X:

Tekijä: Hadi Alodid, sudanilainen turvapaikanhakija



Video tapahtuneesta: pic.twitter.com/XLHbgMxRCo - Roni Arvonen (@RoniArvonen) June 10, 2026

Mob action is never desirable but the anger was predictable, as the details were worse than they looked: An innocent Scotish resident, Stephen Ogilvy, who is partially deaf, was helping a Sudanese 'asylum seeker' move into his residence. The migrant, Hadi Alodid, had entered the country in 2023 and got a five-year pass to seek 'asylum.' For unknown reasons, the migrant grabbed Ogilvy, began slashing him with a knife, gouging out one eye and severely damaging the other, slashed his knife all over Ogilvy's face, and then began to cut Ogilvy's head off in the street. He was intercepted by locals, one of whom hit him over the head with a shovel, saving Ogilvy's life. Ogilvy's alive, but gets to go through life not just nearly deaf, but nearly blind, too.

Coming on the heels of the Henry Nowak murder by a migrant-involved person, along with the bad police response, and it was too much for many in Belfast.

The riots that followed were the result of the state which failed to protect the people from uninvited barbarians who repaid kindness with savagery and who exhibited little consideration for the victims.

Brendan O'Neill, who's a heckuva good writer, sums it up this way at Sp!ked:

Yes, only the blood-stained degenerate bears responsibility for the horrors inflicted on that innocent man. But we now know the piece of scum had an army of witless aiders and abetters. There lurks in the background of this abomination a whole regime of complicity. The wilfully oblivious technocrats who have overseen the withering of our borders. The spineless legal system that refuses to remove people who should not be here. The virtue-hoarding activist class that agitates for the right of every 'asylum seeker' to stay, because they cherish the spotlight of self-righteousness far more than they do the safety of working-class men and women. None of them wielded the knife, no; but all helped to pave the way for that reprobate's presence in Belfast. Isn't there now a case against officialdom of reckless endangerment? Every week there are reports of horrifying rapes carried out by illegal immigrants. Working-class women and girls have suffered sickening abuse at the hands of men who came on small boats under the noses of our apathetic, cowardly rulers. People have been murdered, too. From the alleged rape gang overseen by Afghan nationals in Norwich to last night's demented bloodletting in Belfast - when are we allowed to say this is all the bitter harvest of state failure, the predictable outcome of refusing to get a handle on who is coming here and why?

But the response of the state was utterly repulsive.

Officials expressed umbrage about the news getting out, not the migrant problem and the state that had ushered them in.

Their fury was concentrated almost solely on the reacting rioters, who were branded 'racists' as they always are, instead of the underlying crime - notice that the U.K. legislator shows no 'horrified' sentiment about the crime, just the resulting disorder:

🇬🇧 A single knife attack in Belfast cost a man his left eye and set off a night of city-wide violence and unrest.



Hadi Alodid, 30, has been charged with attempted murder.



PM Starmer addressed the resulting unrest in Belfast at PMQs, calling the disorder "completely... https://t.co/9pDVq3bmgT - Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 10, 2026

I am horrified by the disorder and racist violence in Belfast last night.



Far too often now, we see extremists exploiting people's anger and grief to spread hatred and violence - with the help of divisive algorithms on social media.



This has to stop. - Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) June 10, 2026

Then they tried to cover it up by shutting the family up.

These crimes and bad responses from officials are now so frequent the British public believes it knows what's going on:

100% written by the government.



Nobody refers to their own family member as "loved one" pic.twitter.com/uGOhWB8Zui - Kevin MacLean (Fortress of Lugh) (@FortressLugh) June 10, 2026

It took the nudge unit a day, but they got to them in the end. https://t.co/025qI3NWVO - Gary McLeeve. (@GaryMcleft) June 10, 2026

Nudge unit. In the U.K., they have them.

After that, they blamed Elon Musk, who owns X:

🚨KEIR STARMER COMMITS TO CRACK DOWN ON X



Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey says it's "NOT FREE SPEECH"



Starmer agrees and says we need to crack down on X for whipping up violence



These people are insane

They're authoritarian and dangerous

They must be removed from power pic.twitter.com/mnC1VtJdWG - Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) June 10, 2026

The scenes we saw in Belfast yesterday were horrific, and people are right to be concerned.



The Government must take action against tech billionaires like Elon Musk, who control the divisive and harmful social media algorithms that are inciting violence and hatred. pic.twitter.com/aBBcPUYzSH - Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) June 10, 2026

Including the media intelligentsia:

24 hours after footage of an African man trying to saw the head off his Scottish victim in a Belfast street circulated online, Irish politicians and journalists openly discuss on live TV how such videos can be suppressed, in future.

We're going down a dark road. #TonightVMT pic.twitter.com/oDWSYiOVxw - 243Cal 🇮🇪 (@243_cal) June 9, 2026

Because what's shown on X does mess up their narrative - innocent migrant, racist Irish locals - and shames the press for its obeisance to the powers that be.

The only reason we're hearing about this Belfast horror is because it flooded X first



Had X not existed - much to Labour's desire - the story would not reach MSM



This is why Starmer & Co Hate X and Musk



THEY CANNOT CONTROL THE NARRATIVE 🇬🇧 - Essex Patriot (@Essex_Patriot) June 9, 2026

There may have been a second migrant involved in the attack, too, which certainly wouldn't have come from the press - it's slowly coming out on X, too. That shames them.

It also exposed the elites' bizarre priorities as to who gets into the country:

I am banned from entering the United Kingdom because I have been deemed to be "not conducive to the public good".



The Sudanese migrant who literally was cutting a man's head off in the middle of the street in Belfast was given refugee status and full financial benefits by the... - Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) June 10, 2026

It's a Europe-wide problem and it keeps happening over and over. This one, meanwhile, is emerging from Italy.

Outrage in Italy as an Albanian man was almost beheaded by a North African gang for defending an elderly man during a robbery.



The North Africans entered a restaurant in Fermo and began harassing an elderly Italian man, demanding money.



The Albanian noticed what was happening... pic.twitter.com/n0YriWUHT2 - Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) June 10, 2026

Like the Irish, the Albanians often have their own ways of solving problems, so it's a case worth watching.

The bottom line here is that it isn't just a few bad apples among the migrant communities, it's large numbers of them, with outrageous incidents happening over and over now. The public has seen its candidates banned and demonized for questioning the system, so it's very difficult to change it to get a responsive government that promotes what the public wants. We even see that behavior in the U.S., as we can recall the many ways the left tried to disqualify President Trump from winning his current term.

What it underlines is that there is a massive, evil deep entrenched state everywhere with interests in replacing the population with criminal migrants. The Irish are rebelling, at least temporarily, as the riots die down. But they are awakened. And one wonders how long these matters will just stay temporary matters with a government as unwilling to change its ways as the U.K. The trouble seen is their doing.

Image: X screenshot