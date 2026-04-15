After Orbán Loss, Polish MEP Warns EU Set To "Subjugate Everything And Everyone" As VDL Moves Quickly To Abolish Veto Power

Via Remix News,

On the back of Péter Magyar’s victory in Hungary, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the EU needs to work on getting rid of member states’ veto powers.

For many who backed Viktor Orbán, one of their greatest fears was exactly what von der Leyen is now advancing: an unconstrained EU able to take action on foreign policy, health, and migration without the threat of a veto.

It is widely assumed that the incoming prime minister of Hungary will seek a fast resolution of Brussels’ key issues with Hungary in order to unlock some €35 billion in funding. While Magyar is still seen as right of center and has already insisted border protection will remain a top priority, he has also made it clear that he will work to build a more constructive relationship with Brussels and make Hungary more a part of the European community.

One way Viktor Orbán previously served as a constant thorn in the side of other member states was via use of the veto power, namely to block aid to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Over the past four years, Hungary’s constant blocking of EU measures drove many to suggest a move to qualified majority voting.

Now, with Magyar’s win and Orbán gone, von der Leyen says the “momentum” is here to make that move.

“Moving to qualified majority voting in foreign policy is an important way to avoid systemic blockages, as we have seen in the past,” she said.

She urged governments, which would have to agree to any change, to “use the momentum now,” she told press yesterday.

She also made it clear that “Hungary is coming back to the European path.”

One conservative Polish MEP from the New Hope party posted her reaction that the Commission president was losing no time in burying member state rights to oppose EU initiatives.

“For the EU’s pseudo-elites, it’s secondary whether the new Hungarian government of Orbán will buy fewer raw materials from Russia or quickly rubber-stamp the next sanctions. The main goals of the Eurocrats are different—barely have the elections wrapped up, and the EC President is already champing at the bit to push the topic of abolishing the veto right for Poland in foreign policy matters,” wrote Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik.

Szybko poszło❗ Von der Leyen właśnie ogłosiła, że po wyborach na Węgrzech trzeba zlikwidować prawo weta w polityce zagranicznej UE❗ Proszę o UDOSTĘPNIANIE i nagłaśnianie 🔄



"Naprawdę powinniśmy wykorzystać ten impet, żeby ruszyć naprzód w tym temacie" - podkreśliła szefowa… pic.twitter.com/jIjRy24ai5 — Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik (@EwaZajaczkowska) April 13, 2026

“Subjugate everything and everyone, create mechanisms that turn countries like Poland into just another insignificant province. All wrapped in the sweet packaging of delightful slogans about unity with everyone,” she added, emphasizing the importance of future member state elections.

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