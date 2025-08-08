AIPAC Attacks Rep Greene For Breaking With Republicans On Israel: 'Disgusting'

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

The pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC is attacking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she became the first Republican member of Congress to label Israel’s actions against the Palestinians in Gaza a genocide.

According to Al Jazeera, in a fundraising email to supporters on Thursday, AIPAC called Greene’s remarks “disgusting” and accused her of betraying “American values” for calling Israel’s brutal campaign in Gaza a genocide, which aligns Greene with many human rights organizations and genocide scholars, including Israeli ones.

“You expect anti-Israel smears from Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar,” AIPAC said in the email, referring to two House Democrats known for their critical view of Israel. “But now, Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined their ranks – spouting the same vile rhetoric and voting against the US-Israel alliance.”

AIPAC said Greene was now the “newest member of the anti-Israel Squad” and claimed her view was a “betrayal of American values and a dangerous distortion of the truth.”

Greene has referred to Israel’s actions as genocide at least twice in posts on X. In her first post, Greene said that it’s “the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza.”

In another post, the Georgia congresswoman said many Americans are “against radical Islamic terrorism, but we are also against genocide.”

She has also repeatedly referred to Israel as “nuclear-armed Israel,” making her one of the first members of Congress to directly acknowledge Israel’s secret nuclear arsenal.

AIPAC is known to spend big on pro-Israel candidates and is likely going to fund an opponent of Greene’s when she comes up for election again.

AIPAC is sending fundraising emails attacking me for saying, “the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza.”



— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 7, 2025

The pro-Israel group has also targeted Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the only other Republican in Congress to offer significant criticism of Israel and who consistently votes against aid to Israel.