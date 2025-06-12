Boeing Shares Tumble After Air India 787-8 Dreamliner Crash
Boeing shares are down 7.5% in premarket trading in New York after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff — marking what appears to be the first fatal accident and hull loss involving any Boeing 787 variant since the aircraft's debut in 2009.
"With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran wrote on X.
"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," Chandrasekaran added.
London's Gatwick Airport wrote on X, "We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25.
Notice the pilot only used half of the runway for takeoff?
There are questions.
I won’t speculate but using half the runway with a full 787 is absolutely ridiculous. I have no info about the TO performance and the runway length but I have questions.— Markus🇳🇴 (@coolmeh0) June 12, 2025
RIP #AI171 pic.twitter.com/2qv4d8XSgs
#AI171 why the pilot didn’t use the whole runway?? pic.twitter.com/ngcHwozqgM— Joe Frankmann (@Frankmann) June 12, 2025
AI171 took off from Mid Runway at AHM today— VS (@sheriviator) June 12, 2025
Length of Runway available - 5700 ft
B787 Takeoff distance ~ 9000 ft
Typical Piloting error. Could have been avoided. The Aircraft took off as soon as it reached its VR Speed but the engine couldn't generate enough thrust and hence... pic.twitter.com/KxTHw8EsQh
This is a screenshot from the AI171 crash video. I'm convinced they have flaps set to 0. Flaps should be set to 5 or 15 degrees. At 37C air temperature and a full fuel load, this would 100% result in the aircraft unable to climb. #Ahmedabad #India #AirIndia pic.twitter.com/AZflOGrrqT— PoliticalPilot (@PilotPoli) June 12, 2025
The flight was carrying 232 passengers and 12 crew members when it went down over a densely populated area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. Initial reports from the ground suggest a mass casualty incident, though details remain limited.
🚨 The #PlaneCrash has severely damaged the Super Speciality Resident Quarters, BJMC Boys Hostel Mess & surrounding area.— Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) June 12, 2025
It was lunch time — many students were at the mess. Situation is critical, multiple casualties feared.#AI171 #Ahemedabad pic.twitter.com/2uZCFNqkXR
Inside view of where the Air India flight crashed #Ai171 #flightcrash #AirIndia #Mayday#VijayRupani #ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZlXKqWXzcd— Alok Pandey (@alok_xr) June 12, 2025
An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad moments ago, according to the Times of India.
#ETNOWExclusive | First visuals emerge showing the exact moment Air India flight AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad. #AirIndia #PlaneCrash #AI171 #AhmedabadCrash #BreakingNews #AviationUpdate pic.twitter.com/5gXNvbdMQK— ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) June 12, 2025
"We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight #AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after takeoff," flight tracking website Flightradar 24 wrote on X.
We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight #AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after take off.— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 12, 2025
The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB… pic.twitter.com/EmKKISJldF
The weather in Ahmedabad at the time of the accident of flight #AI171— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 12, 2025
Wind direction: 250°
Wind speed: 7kt
Temperature: 37°C
Dew point: 16°C
Pressure: 1001 hPa
Visibility: 6000 mhttps://t.co/xMtrsD3Qwz pic.twitter.com/86Cv3q0Vec
Dramatic footage of the aftermath has been posted on X.
FIRST PHOTO: Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating on the Ahmedabad to London route, crashed in a residential area near Ahmedabad Airport. The aircraft was carrying at least 242 people on board. pic.twitter.com/cUzi2Prapb— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 12, 2025
Reports of an Air India 787 Dreamliner has crashed on takeoff…— Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) June 12, 2025
Boeing shares in premarket trading tumbled 8% following the 787-8 Dreamliner crash.
