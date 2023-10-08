Airlines Cancel Flights To Tel Aviv As War Erupts 

It's very puzzling that the Central Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations, also known as Mossad, one of the world's most advanced intelligence agencies, had no advance warning about the biggest Hamas assault on Israel in decades.

Hamas' attack unleashed thousands of rockets on Israel. Then, Palestinian terrorists demolished parts of the Gaza-Israel border fence and flooded the country. Terrorists were seen seizing military outposts, tanks, and settlements while killing anyone in their path.

"We are at war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared earlier on Saturday. He said, "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," adding Israel would "return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known."

Typically, in the event of a conflict, airlines reroute or entirely halt flights to the affected region to prevent the potential downing of a passenger aircraft. This is currently the situation, as reported by CNN:

US airlines are diverting and canceling flights bound for Israel's main international airport as fighting rages between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. United Airlines Flight 954 left San Francisco International Airport Friday night and diverted over Greenland about seven hours into the more than 13-hour-long journey, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware. The flight is due to land back in San Francisco around 2 p.m. ET. FlightAware shows that United has canceled a flight on the same original schedule for Saturday. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines have canceled Saturday and Sunday Israel-bound flights scheduled to depart from New York's JFK, according to FlightAware. -CNN

According to FlightAware data, about 14% of flights inbound for Tel Aviv have been canceled Saturday. X users are reporting airlines worldwide are beginning to cancel Tel Aviv flights:

U.S. carriers issuing advisories for travel to/from Tel Aviv due to the current situation in #Israel.



"Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza: We continue to closely monitor the security situation. Ben Gurion Airport remains open, but the security situation and staff availability could affect flights. Check with the airlines on the availability of flights and flight status," the US State Department wrote in a post on X.

Current scenes at Tel Aviv Airport:

People taking shelter in Tel-aviv airport..



Meanwhile, crocodile tears from the girl at 00:37 and taking pic/selfies.



*Developing...