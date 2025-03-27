Al Gore Is Still Wrong About Everything

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Remember in 2006 when Al Gore released An Inconvenient Truth and made lots of frightening claims about climate change, none of which came true?

He said the global ice caps would be gone and that all of us would be underwater by now.

Here’s another one that is still spectacularly wrong.

“Within the decade there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro.”



– Al Gore, 2006



Mount Kilimanjaro in 2025 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NXgK5wbI0Q — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) March 23, 2025

Gore said that within a decade there would be no snow on the mountain.

“Within the decade there will be no more snow on Kilimanjaro” – Al Gore



Looks like we beat climate change everyone, no more need to panic. pic.twitter.com/heD8vvRrXg — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) March 17, 2025

Almost two decades later and… yep it’s still covered in the stuff.

Mt. Kilimanjaro summit yesterday was incredibly beautiful with thick snow covering literally everywhere. Snow storm started to rain on us from Gillman’s Point (5,685 meters or 18,652 ft) to the Uhuru peak (5,895m or 19,341ft), about 2 hours climb, and one could not see beyond 10… pic.twitter.com/XX9MybqGHp — Ali Mohamed (@ClimateEnvoyKe) January 9, 2025

Looks really cold.

Can you say fearmongering?

Scaremongering is core to the climate fight👇In point of fact these scaremongers are rarely right. https://t.co/ta4HmepVTz — Mark Tluszcz (@marktluszcz) March 24, 2025

This begs the question…

Did any of Al Gore’s Oscar winning documentary’s predictions come true? https://t.co/pK62Ygn3O8 — Allen Covert (@suspendedcovert) March 24, 2025

Nope.

Al Gore was wrong. The UN was wrong. All the climate "scientists" stuffing their pockets with grant money to push the fake pseudo-science of global warming were wrong.



Why is anyone still listening to them?https://t.co/FD62dyJkdj — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 29, 2017

From saying there was “a 75% chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” to claiming that the global sea level could rise as much as 20 feet “in the near future,” Gore has just been wrong wrong wrong about everything.

Al Gore has history of climate predictions, statements proven false https://t.co/xwxf0E3spA — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) January 22, 2023

He has always been wrong.

1982: CBS News report—featuring a 34-year-old Al Gore—predicts the "widespread disruption of agriculture", and 25% of Florida ending up underwater "due to the burning of coal and oil". 🤡



"Climate changes could produce widespread disruption of agriculture. The American farm belt… pic.twitter.com/0nRF9oHXpd — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) September 13, 2024

“Now we’ve got acid rain”



“We’ve only got 10 years left to save our planet – we’ve got to act now”



Flashback to 1992 where Al Gore actually debated Climate Change with Rush Limbaugh.



Notice how you don’t see these debates on Legacy Media anymore?



Why? – Because Climate… pic.twitter.com/OfO6oVXyZv — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 30, 2024

Wrong but rich!

Al Gore has made a huge fortune from Climate catastrophising..

It's worth noting his 5 key predictions over the last 30 years have all been WRONG! pic.twitter.com/lTeAWszuBG — June Slater (@juneslater17) April 9, 2024

One of Al Gore's houses uses more than 20 times the energy of the average American home, but he's gonna lecture you about global warming. pic.twitter.com/xTF1sYCzNm — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 2, 2017

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard yesterday went to Capitol Hill to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and told Maine Democrat Angus King that the threat of climate change is not critical.

Three things NOT in Tulsi's national security assessment for the same reason:



Attack of the Yeti

Emperor Palpatine's new death star

Climate change https://t.co/7QNP4doqa2 — Good Lawgic (@TheFollowingPro) March 25, 2025

