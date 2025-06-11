'All US Bases Within Our Reach': Iran Responds To Threats From Washington

Via The Cradle

Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said Wednesday that Tehran will strike US military bases in the region if nuclear talks fail and Washington decides to launch an attack on the Islamic Republic.

"Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don't come to fruition. If a conflict is imposed on us... all US bases are within our reach and we will boldly target them in host countries," Nasirzadeh said during a press conference, warning the US to "leave the region" in the "case of any conflict."

NurPhoto via Getty Images

"We have made very good progress in defense affairs. Our operational forces are fully equipped," the defense minister added, revealing that Iran recently tested a missile with a two-ton warhead. "[If] a conflict is imposed on us, the casualties of the other party will definitely be much heavier than ours," he went on to say.

The comments came in response to escalating threats from Washington, coinciding with increased tension in nuclear talks between Iran and the US.

When asked at a hearing of the House of Representatives on Tuesday if Washington is prepared to “respond with overwhelming force to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran,” the chief of US Central Command (CENTCOM) said he has “provided the secretary of defense and the president a wide range of options.”

US President Donald Trump said on the same day in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier that Iran has become “much more aggressive” in nuclear talks. “They’re just asking for things you can’t do. They don’t want to give up what they have to give up,” adding that it is “disappointing” because “the alternative is a very, very dire one.”

Trump said on Monday that he was “less confident” in the ability to reach a deal. Iran has rejected a new US proposal that would significantly constrain its ability to enrich uranium, and has said it will soon put forward a counteroffer. A new round of talks is set to take place in the coming days.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran if the negotiations fail. Israel has also drawn up plans for an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, the US president said he is still pushing for a deal, adding that an Israeli attack on Iran would be unhelpful and is “off limits” at the moment, according to Hebrew reports.

However, Trump has previously signaled that Israel would play a key role in any attack in the event that nuclear negotiations fail.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced recently that it has obtained thousands of sensitive documents on Israel’s nuclear program. The chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, said the intel will provide Iran with an advantage if it is forced to respond to an Israeli attack.