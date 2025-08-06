As America Soul-Searches, The Rest Of The West Is Falling Apart

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

In terms of geopolitics one could argue that allies don’t have to like each other, they just have to provide a mutual benefit that serves the greater purposes of peace. One could also argue that through cultural exchange the good habits of one country could easily influence the bad habits of another, but that kind of influence can also happen in reverse.

Though we might think of American culture as the content driver of the planet, the reality is that our ideals are an exceedingly rare dynamic found in no other society. We provide sanctuary to a fragile ember of free thought in an otherwise gloomy world of globalist oppression. It is something that must be protected at all costs.

Over the years I’ve heard many arguments from ignorant liberals about the grand progressive accomplishments of the European experiment and its centralized system. I’ve been told many times about how much safer Canada and Australia are. How the UK has near zero gun crime and how socialism works so well in Norway and Sweden.

Leftists in the US have long embraced this messaging as gospel and for generations they have told us that we MUST join the rest of western civilization by sacrificing certain liberties for the sake of future generations. We must become more like our allies in “more civilized” and liberal nations, or be left behind and labeled an “embarrassment”.

In reality, progressive leaders have abandoned western civilization, forsaking it in exchange for the elitist “Great Reset”. The political landscape in the UK, Canada and Australia has turned decidedly sour. They are speed running into technocracy and communism and abandoning any semblance of “democratic” governance. The mask is coming off to reveal Orwell’s “Big Brother”.

Europe Is Now A Third World Cesspool

Western civilization has been a net positive for humanity over the centuries and the only people that deny this are those that don’t know history and those that refuse to look at what is happening in the EU today with any honesty.

When you truly study the history of third-world societies you will find that life in these environments is brutal, devoid of compassion and bereft of freedom. The majority of their conflicts are solved with violence, often to the point of barbarism.

No woke liberal today stands a chance living within these societies. They would be laughed at over their calls for “equity” and slaughtered for their activism. Yet, leftists aggressively lobby for open borders so the third-world can invade.

It’s important to understand that Multiculturalism is a weaponized ideology. It’s not about coexistence, or labor markets, or population decline; it’s about eliminating western culture. The goal of globalists is to destabilize the connective tissue of the west, to saturate and dilute our shared cultural principles and make us as weak as possible.

They hope to use migrants as enforcers. It’s a classic strategy implemented by many tyrannical regimes that prefer to recruit foreign mercenaries as leverage to control an otherwise rebellious peasantry. Third world migrants are creating an atmosphere of crime and decay that globalists think will terrorize native Europeans into submission and apathy.

If you’re afraid to walk the streets of your own country, then your country no longer belongs to you.

The Muslim/Leftist Alliance

It’s no coincidence that the EU is importing migrants primarily from Islamic societies: They have no intention of integrating and they openly brag about how they’re coming to Europe to plunder and conquer. As these groups enter the west they bring with them a philosophy of exploitation – Their religious rules only apply to believers; non-believers are fair game and can be freely targeted.

One might wonder how an alliance between the leftists and the Muslims is even possible. They seem to be diametrically opposed to each other on almost everything. But consider for a moment what they share: A parallel hatred of western civilization and a desire to destroy it. Muslims see atheist progressives as disgusting, but they also see them as useful for opening the gates to predominantly Christian nations. Leftists, being generally weak and unable to project physical power, see Muslims as much needed hired muscle.

This relationship is made obvious in Britain where Muslim gangs are able to roam the streets brandishing knives and machetes with impunity while British patriots are consistently targeted by the government for censorship and intimidation. It’s no secret that the champagne socialist leaders of the UK want to eliminate the patriot threat and they see Muslim migrants as an effective tool. If patriots fight back, they are simply labeled as “racists” and thrown in prison. The government and the migrants operate as a team.

There is a growing counter-movement among British conservatives (real conservatives, not party conservatives) to turn the tide, but I have my doubts. Marches provide visibility, but not necessarily change. It might take a civil war to enact the reforms required to save the UK.

Canada Shakes Hands With Beelzebub

My relationship to centralized religious institutions is complicated but I am thoroughly convinced that key elements of Christianity are ideals that best represent the western world – Our values of hard work, meritocracy, independence, self improvement, freedom, charity, and moral compass are rooted in the Christian tradition.

Western civilization cannot exist without the fundamentals of Christian doctrine. Remove those fundamentals, and the west will collapse. Moderate liberals cannot keep the west going, their vision is superficial and devoid of soul.

One thing that pushes me ever closer to Christianity is the fact that leftists and globalists are so keenly preoccupied with crushing it. I used to think that the globalist agenda was mostly concerned with whittling down personal freedom, but after 20 years of observing their schemes and propaganda it’s clear to me that freedom is a secondary issue. Instead, the globalists are focused intensely on creating a world in which Christians cannot exist while playing hands-off with every other religion and ideology.

It suggests that Christianity is a specific threat to them. Case in point: In Montreal last week an American Christian singer by the name of Sean Feucht was set to hold a small concert, but had his permit for the event revoked by city officials. They stated that they were preventing the show because the content “runs counter to the values of inclusion, solidarity, and respect that are championed in Montreal.”

This was just one of six Christian shows that Canadian politicians tried to cancel. They accused Fuecht of promoting “hate”, and the Canadian government is taking actions to remove religious exemptions from existing hate speech laws. This was the goal of hate legislation all along. No official in Canada is trying to shut down Muslim events; they are singling out Christians with censorship.

Feucht decided to hold the concert in a local church instead, which triggered a bizarre series of incidents. Local police tried to disrupt the concert and demanded Feutch produce a permit which they knew he didn’t have. Antifa and LGBT activists showed up to harass concert goers and one of them threw smoke bombs into the church. They then threatened the singer with fines and arrest. The media attacked him for not having a permit to which he stated: “You don’t need a permit to sing in a church.”

The church has since been fined $2500 for hosting the show.

Keep in mind that the Canadian government has been flooding the country with Muslim migrants over the past ten years and is allowing them extreme latitude to run their own communities. There has been no government effort to silence the anti-LGBT rhetoric of Islamic speakers.

Canada has been quickly sinking into authoritarianism with draconian censorship laws and woke indoctrination. The Carney government is currently implementing a mass gun ban with over 300 models of firearms abruptly prohibited. Conservative Canadians in provinces like Alberta believe that the Carney government is trying to disarm them to prevent secession, a serious possibility under the current conditions. Our conservative brothers to the north have a difficult path ahead of them.

The legal changes in Canada will leave the US as the only nation left in the west with widespread civilian gun ownership, not to mention the only nation left with legitimate free speech rights.

America Soul Searches At The Edge Of The “Great Reset”

Incrementally, the majority of the western world has been turned into a pit of dystopian despair. Australia, for now, is the only region not burying their population in hostile migrants but it’s enforcing all of the same speech and thought control laws. The US is the only country trying to reverse course, but our soul searching is, frankly, too slow.

The defeat of woke doctrine in the US is certainly a relief. Clearly most Americans are done with deconstructionism and liberal mental illness. Most people hate leftists and want nothing to do with them. However, there is a deep divide among populists, from conservatives to libertarians to moderates. Their isn’t a strong bond except for our opposition to wokeness, and this is a problem.

Loving freedom is not enough. Having a shared enemy is not enough. There needs to be more for a society to survive and thrive. There needs to be a greater purpose.

In the meantime, we still have millions of illegal migrants to deal with as well as a small army of unhinged woke militants that are roaming the streets when they should be locked up in padded rooms. The will to take necessary action is limited by a refusal among many people to accept that we are alone, and we are at war.

There are millions of patriots in the EU, the UK, Australia and Canada that want to join the fight. We’ll have to wait and see if their civil disobedience bears fruit. I believe that they are waiting for us to make a move. They’re hoping we spark a greater rebellion against globalism. This requires that we clean our own house first and rediscover the unifying ideals that make the west something worth fighting for.