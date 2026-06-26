American Benevolence During World Cup Erases Anti-American Propaganda

Authored by Armando Simon via AmericanThinker.com,

The World Cup, as everyone knows by now, has been taking place across several cities in stadiums that have surprised foreign visitors by being gigantic and air-conditioned. As usual, fans have been having a lot of fun. Many of the visitors have come to the United States for the first time.

Social media has been filled with countless postings from visitors relating their experiences in this country.

Overwhelmingly, they are blown away by the abundance of food, both in restaurants and in grocery stores, not just in amount but in variety (e.g., the dozens and dozens of varieties of coffee, or cereal, or snacks).

They have been likewise overwhelmed by the size of everything, from onions to sandwiches to steaks to stores to cars.

They found refreshing the unashamed patriotism, evident by all the flags.

The availability of fireworks to be bought by anyone was surprising. As with the wide variety of food, wildlife, and cars/trucks, they are shocked at the variety of climate, whereas they come from areas that are uniform in climate. They keep repeating how well Americans have it here -- even the health-care system was praised.

Some sampled firing guns in gun ranges (but they should be careful in returning home; last year, someone who did so was arrested by the British Stasi). They openly stated that we have more freedom than they have in their country.

Visitors found that Americans welcomed them with open arms, sometimes even giving them free rides, drinks, or food.

The Scots, in particular, made such a splash in Boston that Scotland was threatened that we were going to keep them here; one woman responded that if we did, then we had to send over an equal number of Texas cowboys.

Significantly, the visitors have also revealed that the anti-American propaganda they’ve been subjected to for years has been lying to them. About the country. And about the people.

Sound familiar?

One month has washed away years of anti-American propaganda.

As for American liberals, with their hatred of the U.S. and of its people, some appear to be having a nervous breakdown.

Some have even cried.

American woman had a full meltdown after a European turists to America started enthusiastically praising the greatness of the country. She visibly hated hearing it.



This is the direct fruit of decades of left-wing indoctrination that has conditioned many Americans to hate their… pic.twitter.com/x0Msc4szck — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 15, 2026

It has been drilled into their heads that hating one’s country is the height of intellectual achievement.

This constant praise of America by non-Americans!

And by Europeans, whom they have always told are superior to Americans and whom we should all admire!

A few liberals have ineffectually tried to stem the tsunami of goodwill.

While feeling so intellectually superior for hating their country, they lack the intelligence and self-awareness to realize they have been brainwashed.