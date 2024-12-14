American Citizen Flown Out Of Syria By US Military 

An American man has been flown out of Syria by the US military from an undisclosed location, after he was handed over by Syria's new governing authorities, HTS.

The US citizen has been identified as Travis Timmerman, who had been held in a Syrian prison since his arrest under the Assad government seven months ago. Several international reports said he had walked into Syria from Lebanon, presumably with no visa and not utilizing a customs or proper border checkpoint.

Via NBC

AP and Reuters confirmed Friday Timmerman was handed over to "the American side" and flown out of Syria. Timmerman is from Missouri, but was last seen in Hungary but his family hadn't heard from him since.

He said he had entered Syria on a spiritual "pilgrimage" and it appears his arrest resulted from entering Syria by illegal means and without an issued visa. Americans and Westerners have frequently traveled in Syria, even over the last few years, but they have gotten valid visas typically from the Syrian Embassy in Beirut, or at the border of entry.

He has described in Western media interviews that he was treated well in prison, and he is in good health. BBC describes of the past days:

On Monday, a day after rebels took control of Damascus and toppled Assad, Mr Timmerman said two men armed with a hammer broke open his prison door. It was "busted down, it woke me up", he said. "I thought the guards were still there, so I thought the warfare could have been more active than it ended up being… Once we got out, there was no resistance, there was no real fighting." The 30-year-old said he left prison with a large group of people and had been attempting to make his way to Jordan.

Since Assad's fall people have clamored to break open prison doors and set all prisoners free. Currently there's a search for American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria in 2012 after embedding with anti-Assad militants.

Exclusive: The American citizen found near the Syrian capital Damascus is named Travis Timmerman, and is not missing US journalist Austin Tice. He tells Al Arabiya he was in prison for 7 months but was treated well. pic.twitter.com/UKLimmKGuh — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 12, 2024

Despite his being in an area with al-Qaeda jihadists and armed gangs at the time, the US government has always blamed the Assad side for his disappearance, which Damascus always vehemently denied. The search across the country is still on for any clues of what might have happened to him.