American Hijacks Plane In Belize, Demanded Fuel & New Flight Path Out Of Country

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

An American citizen identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor hijacked a Cessna 208 Grand Caravan with 14 souls on board in Belize on Thursday. 

Taylor held the pilot at knifepoint and demanded a new flight path out of the country. He also demanded more fuel for the plane, according to ABC News, citing local law enforcement.

According to police, the crazed American was fatally shot in the chest by a passenger carrying a licensed firearm. 

The Cessna 208 had been circling near Belize City at the time of the incident and nearly ran out of fuel. 

Authorities said three passengers—all Belizean nationals—sustained knife wounds. There were two other Americans on board. 

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 provided in-depth flight details:

The flight departed Corozal at 8:17 am local time (14:17 UTC). At 14:23 UTC at an altitude of 1,025 feet, the flight began squawking 7700, the internationally recognized code for general emergency. The flight continued toward Belize City and then vectored off the Belize coast for little more than an hour. The aircraft landed safely at 16:11 UTC (10:11 am local time).

Video from the airport shows a large emergency response meeting the aircraft on the runway. There were a total of 14 passengers onboard the flight. Authorities say three passengers suffered knife wounds and the hijacker was shot by a passenger who was carrying a licensed firearm.

Flightradar24 shared details about the operator of the plane and the type of aircraft:

The flight was operated by a Tropicair Cessna Grand Caravan EX registered V3-HIG.

Local outlet Belize.com shared an interview with a police official describing how the passenger with a licensed firearm neutralized the hijacker:

The alleged hijacker:

So, where exactly did the hijacker want to go if he got his demand for more jet fuel? The distance on a fully fueled Cessna Grand Caravan is about 1,200 miles; weight and weather will alter the range.

Surely the Cessna would've been blown to smithereens by F-22s over the Gulf of America if he attempted a US inbound flight. 

