American Journalist Shelly Kittleson Kidnapped In Baghdad
American freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson, who reports primarily on Middle Eastern and Afghan affairs, was kidnapped in Baghdad earlier today. She has written for outlets including Al-Monitor, Foreign Policy, BBC News, Politico, and others.
Alex Plitsas, a CNN national security analyst and former senior Pentagon official under former President Barack Obama, confirmed on X that Kittleson was "abducted and may have been taken hostage in Baghdad by Kataib Hezbollah."
🚨🚨🚨 I can confirm that my friend Shelly Kittleson was abducted and may have taken hostage in Baghdad by Khatib Hezbollah. Whereabouts and condition unknown. I am her designated U.S. point of contact. If you have information please provide to law enforcement and send me a DM.— Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) March 31, 2026
Middle East-based Al Sharqiya TV cited the Iraqi Interior Ministry, stating: "A vehicle belonging to the kidnappers of the American journalist overturned during a security pursuit, and one of them was apprehended."
الداخلية العراقية: انقلاب عجلة تابعة لخاطفي الصحفية الأميركية أثناء مطاردة أمنية والقبض على أحدهم#الشرقية_نيوز pic.twitter.com/vlwl6Bask1— AlSharqiya TV - قناة الشرقية (@alsharqiyatv) March 31, 2026
Footage of the kidnapping has circulated on X.
American 🇺🇸 journalist Shelly Kittleson has been kidnapped in central Baghdad, Iraq 🇮🇶 by unidentified perpetrators affiliated with Iranian 🇮🇷 backed Iraqi Shiite militias— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) March 31, 2026
There is no official confirmation yet, but @shellykittleson's colleagues whom I spoke to say her… https://t.co/Zn6tjbp83h pic.twitter.com/yTPlDMGer8
Iraqi 🇮🇶 Interior Ministry said American 🇺🇸 freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson was kidnapped by unidentified armed men (Iranian 🇮🇷 backed militias) in central Baghdad & that during a pursuit the vehicle belonging to the kidnappers was intercepted which overturned as they… https://t.co/cOAwUZn6hq pic.twitter.com/ciUo05iUbF— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) March 31, 2026
*Developing...