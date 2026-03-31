print-icon
print-icon

American Journalist Shelly Kittleson Kidnapped In Baghdad

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

American freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson, who reports primarily on Middle Eastern and Afghan affairs, was kidnapped in Baghdad earlier today. She has written for outlets including Al-Monitor, Foreign Policy, BBC News, Politico, and others.

Alex Plitsas, a CNN national security analyst and former senior Pentagon official under former President Barack Obama, confirmed on X that Kittleson was "abducted and may have been taken hostage in Baghdad by Kataib Hezbollah."

Middle East-based Al Sharqiya TV cited the Iraqi Interior Ministry, stating: "A vehicle belonging to the kidnappers of the American journalist overturned during a security pursuit, and one of them was apprehended."

Footage of the kidnapping has circulated on X.

 

*Developing...