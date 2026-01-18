Americans Report Surging Spirituality: 43% Say Faith Has Grown Amid National Revival

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Fresh data shows that 43 percent of U.S. adults have grown more spiritual over their lives, compared to just 11 percent who say they’ve become less so. This shift highlights a broader rejection of the moral vacuum left by ‘progressive’ policies, with Americans of all ages leaning into deeper faith as society grapples with division and decay.

Large majorities cling to core beliefs: 86 percent affirm the existence of a soul, 83 percent believe in God or a universal spirit, 79 percent sense something spiritual beyond the natural world, and 70 percent expect an afterlife.

These numbers, drawn from a Pew Research Center survey, underscore a resilient spiritual foundation that defies the left’s attempts to dismantle traditional values.

“The long-term decline in Christian affiliation in the United States appears to be leveling off, at least for now,” according to the analysis, with Christian identification stabilizing around 63 percent after years of erosion.

The religiously unaffiliated—atheists, agnostics, and “nones”—have plateaued at about 28 percent, halting their expansion.

This stabilization mirrors a massive resurgence in Christianity, with recent data revealing Bible sales skyrocketing by 41.6 percent since 2022, reaching 14.2 million copies in 2023 and 13.7 million in the first ten months of 2024—far outpacing the stagnant overall book market.

Religion and spirituality app downloads exploded by 79.5 percent since 2019, with tools like YouVersion Bible and Hallow drawing users for Scripture, prayer, and meditation. Contemporary Christian music streams on Spotify jumped 50 percent in the same period, boosted by artists like Forrest Frank, Brandon Lake, and Elevation Worship.

This momentum is fueled by young people, especially Gen Z, showing heightened curiosity about Jesus and the Bible per the American Bible Society’s 2024 “State of the Bible” survey. Young men, in particular, are seeking the structure and community faith provides amid uncertainty.

The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk amplified this trend last year, sparking reports of overflowing churches and mass baptisms.

Religious leaders point to a spiritual awakening, where Americans turn to faith for answers amid political upheaval and social chaos.

This spiritual uptick also echoes President Trump’s vision to restore faith. Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast last year, Trump declared, “We have to bring religion back.”

He elaborated: “From the earliest days of our republic, faith in God has been the ultimate source of strength that beats in the hearts of our nation.” Urging a stronger return, he added, “We have to bring [religion] back much stronger. It’s one of the biggest problems that we’ve had over the last fairly long period of time. We have to bring it back.”

Trump’s own renewed faith, post-assassination attempt, resonates deeply: “It changed something in me. I feel even stronger. I believed in God, but I feel much more strongly about it.” He credited divine intervention for his survival.

Emphasizing faith’s role in happiness, Trump stated, “I really believe you can’t be happy without religion, without that belief, I really believe that. I just don’t see how you can be.”

Trump’s message aligns with the data: younger adults report decreased religiousness over time (more so than increased), but older ones see growth—yet spirituality overall trends upward across ages.

As excessive woke ideology crumbles, Americans are reclaiming their spiritual heritage, turning to faith, the ultimate safeguard for liberty and moral clarity.

