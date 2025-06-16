print-icon
America's Cities Are Sinking...

by Tyler Durden
Across the U.S., major urban centers are experiencing significant land subsidence, a.k.a the sinking of land.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the average vertical land movement within 28 of the largest U.S. cities from 2015 to 2021, measured in milimeters per year.

Data comes from a 2025 Nature Cities study titled “Land subsidence risk to infrastructure in US metropolises” by Ohenhen, Zhai, Lucy, et al.

Which U.S. City is Sinking the Most?

CityStateVertical land movement (mm/year)
HoustonTexas-5.216
Fort WorthTexas-4.366
DallasTexas-3.846
New YorkNew York-2.430
ChicagoIllinois-2.323
ColumbusOhio-1.934
SeattleWashington-1.847
DetroitMichigan-1.726
DenverColorado-1.714
CharlotteNorth Carolina-1.507
IndianapolisIndiana-1.423
WashingtonDistrict of Columbia-1.283
Oklahoma CityOklahoma-1.283
NashvilleTennessee-1.133
San AntonioTexas-1.099
San DiegoCalifornia-1.076
PortlandOregon-0.922
San FranciscoCalifornia-0.857
PhoenixArizona-0.846
Las VegasNevada-0.841
AustinTexas-0.792
El PasoTexas-0.754
PhiladelphiaPennsylvania-0.735
Los AngelesCalifornia-0.729
BostonMassachusetts-0.478
MemphisTennessee0.006
San JoseCalifornia0.219
JacksonvilleFlorida0.452

Arecent study found that 25 of the 28 largest U.S. metropolitan areas are sinking each year, with cities in Texas experiencing some of the most severe land subsidence.

Out of the cities studied, Houston was the city experiencing the most drastic subsidence, sinking 5.216 milimeters per year on average.

This gradual sinking can worsen the impacts of sea-level rise, increase flood risk, and place additional stress on urban infrastructure, particularly in densely developed areas.

The primary cause of this subsidence is groundwater extraction, though other contributing factors include the weight of urban development, oil and gas extraction, and glacial isostatic adjustment—a slow shift in the Earth’s surface due to the long-term melting of ancient ice sheets.

The study authors estimate that a total land area of 17,900 sq. km. is sinking across these 28 cities.

To learn about sinking cities, check out this graphic by Planet Anomaly that visualizes the fastest-sinking coastal cities.

