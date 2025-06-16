America's Cities Are Sinking...

Across the U.S., major urban centers are experiencing significant land subsidence, a.k.a the sinking of land.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the average vertical land movement within 28 of the largest U.S. cities from 2015 to 2021, measured in milimeters per year.

Data comes from a 2025 Nature Cities study titled “Land subsidence risk to infrastructure in US metropolises” by Ohenhen, Zhai, Lucy, et al.

Which U.S. City is Sinking the Most?

City State Vertical land movement (mm/year) Houston Texas -5.216 Fort Worth Texas -4.366 Dallas Texas -3.846 New York New York -2.430 Chicago Illinois -2.323 Columbus Ohio -1.934 Seattle Washington -1.847 Detroit Michigan -1.726 Denver Colorado -1.714 Charlotte North Carolina -1.507 Indianapolis Indiana -1.423 Washington District of Columbia -1.283 Oklahoma City Oklahoma -1.283 Nashville Tennessee -1.133 San Antonio Texas -1.099 San Diego California -1.076 Portland Oregon -0.922 San Francisco California -0.857 Phoenix Arizona -0.846 Las Vegas Nevada -0.841 Austin Texas -0.792 El Paso Texas -0.754 Philadelphia Pennsylvania -0.735 Los Angeles California -0.729 Boston Massachusetts -0.478 Memphis Tennessee 0.006 San Jose California 0.219 Jacksonville Florida 0.452

Arecent study found that 25 of the 28 largest U.S. metropolitan areas are sinking each year, with cities in Texas experiencing some of the most severe land subsidence.

Out of the cities studied, Houston was the city experiencing the most drastic subsidence, sinking 5.216 milimeters per year on average.

This gradual sinking can worsen the impacts of sea-level rise, increase flood risk, and place additional stress on urban infrastructure, particularly in densely developed areas.

The primary cause of this subsidence is groundwater extraction, though other contributing factors include the weight of urban development, oil and gas extraction, and glacial isostatic adjustment—a slow shift in the Earth’s surface due to the long-term melting of ancient ice sheets.

The study authors estimate that a total land area of 17,900 sq. km. is sinking across these 28 cities.

