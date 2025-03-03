Another Apparent Car Ramming Attack In Germany Will Only Fuel More AfD Support

Europe has seen a surge in terror attacks, many carried out by migrants, further pushing the continent into a major crisis. This has only fueled growing support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which doubled its voter base in February's election, securing its position as the Bundestag's second-largest party. Yet another attack in Germany only suggests that AfD's support will likely strengthen as liberals have mismanaged the migrant crisis and far-left progressive governments have failed to protect their citizens.

Germany has suffered a wave of terror attacks, with cars and knives used as deadly weapons. The latest attack occurred in Mannheim on Monday when a man drove into a crowd of people.

Here's more on the incident from Reuters:

Police detained the car's driver and later said he had acted alone, with no broader threat seen for the public. People were seen lying on the ground at the scene and at least two were being resuscitated, an eyewitness told Reuters. Bild newspaper reported that two people were killed and 25 injured, 15 of them seriously, citing security sources.

The man in the car rushed at breakneck speed into the crowd today in Mannheim just seconds before the massacre of the innocents. pic.twitter.com/i5uZTqq4tB — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) March 3, 2025

TERROR IN GERMANY: Car rams into crowd in Mannheim, Germany, near Wasserturm. Multiple injuries reported, 1 reported dead. Suspect arrested. Police lock down city center amid carnival season. pic.twitter.com/v3mxAXFLgY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2025

It remains unclear whether the driver acted deliberately or by accident. However, car-ramming attacks in Germany have been on the rise.

According to The Telegraph:

Last month, a man drove a car into a trade union demonstration in the southern city of Munich , killing a two-year-old girl and her mother.

In December, a car-ramming attack targeted a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg, killing six people and wounding hundreds.

In August, three people were killed and eight injured in a knife attack in Solingen. The suspect was a suspected member of the Islamic State group.

The series of attacks on German citizens has given AfD momentum following its surge in voter support to 20.8% in February's election, making it the second-largest party in the Bundestag.

And support continues to rise...

Website European Conservative listed a timeline of the latest terror attacks in Europe:

February 21, 2025 —Syrian refugee stabs and seriously injures a Spanish tourist at Berlin's Holocaust memorial. Investigators said his goal was to kill Jews.

February 19, 2025— Austrian authorities announce the arrest of a 14-year-old boy with Turkish roots. He had been planning to carry out an attack on one of Vienna's largest train stations, the Westbahnhof. The boy was radicalised on social media.

February 15, 2025 —A 23-year-old Syrian man randomly selects and stabs passers-by in the southern Austrian town of Villach. A 14-year-old boy is killed, and five others are wounded. The perpetrator had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group.

February 13, 2025 —Afghan asylum seeker Farhad Noori drives his car into a crowd of demonstrators in Munich, killing two people, and injuring dozens more. Prosecutors say the attacker, who is a failed asylum seeker, had an Islamist motive for the crime.

January 22, 2025 —28-year-old Enamullah O. attacks a group of preschool children, killing a 2-year-old toddler and a 41-year-old man, and injuring three more people in the Bavarian city of Aschaffenburg. The Afghan migrant is a failed asylum seeker.

December 20, 2024 —A Saudi Arabian man rams his car into a crowd of shoppers at the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany, killing six people and injuring at least 299 others.

December 4, 2024 —A 37-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker is arrested in Augsburg, Germany, for planning a terrorist attack on the city's popular Christmas market. The man had scouted the market and engaged with Islamic State operatives online.

December 2, 2024 —Four men are charged in Sweden with participation in a terrorist organisation following the raid on an Islamic association and several homes in Tyresö outside Stockholm in March of 2024. The men are suspected of preparing a terrorist attack against Jewish targets. The investigation uncovers links to the Islamic State in Somalia.

November 12, 2024 —Police in Germany announce that a 17-year-old male of Turkish origin they had arrested the previous week in the northern town of Elmshorn had been planning a terror attack on a local Christmas market. The suspect was aiming to intentionally kill people by driving a truck into them.

November 6-7, 2024 —In the wake of rising antisemitism in Western Europe, Israeli football fans are attacked by a pro-Palestine mob in Amsterdam following a match between Dutch team Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv. Twenty to thirty people sustain light injuries, and five people are hospitalized.

October 19, 2024 —A Libyan failed asylum seeker is arrested in Bernau, a town just outside of Berlin for intending to carry out a high-profile attack with firearms on the Israeli embassy in Germany. He reportedly was in contact with a member of the Islamic State terror group.

September 28, 2024 —A 41-year-old Syrian man sets fire to two buildings, rams his vehicle into a grocery store, and threatens passers-by with a machete in the western German city of Essen, injuring a total of 31 people.

September 19, 2024 —One person is killed and another seriously wounded in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam after 22-year-old Ayoub M. randomly attacks passers-by, shouting "Allahu akbar" ('God is greatest') during his stabbing spree.

September 13, 2024 —A Syrian man is arrested for planning an Islamist machete attack on army soldiers. The suspect planned to attack Bundeswehr soldiers in Hof, northern Bavaria, during their lunch break, "aiming to kill as many of them as possible."

September 11, 2024 —France's counterterrorism prosecutor says authorities stopped three plots to attack the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris in the summer.

September 5, 2024 —An Austrian man of Bosnian extraction fires shots near the Israeli consulate in Munich before being killed by police officers. The man, who had become religiously radicalised, wanted to attack the Israeli consulate.

August 24, 2024 —A 33-year-old Algerian man breaks into a synagogue in La Grande Motte, a popular French seaside resort on the Mediterranean, and sets off multiple fires during the Shabbat service but only a handful of people are inside, and no one is injured. President Emmanuel Macron describes the incident as "an act of terror."

August 23, 2024 —Issa al Hasan, a Syrian failed asylum seeker, attacks festivalgoers in the western German city of Solingen, killing three people, and injuring eight more. The Islamic State terror group claims responsibility for the attack.

August 21, 2024 —German prosecutors charge two Afghan men with preparation for a terrorist attack near the parliamentary building in Stockholm, Sweden. One of them is suspected of being a member of a terrorist group, while the other is suspected of supporting a terrorist group.

August 7, 2024—Authorities arrest a 19-year-old Austrian national with North Macedonian roots, in the town of Ternitz, and a 17-year-old of Turkish-Croatian origin in Vienna for planning a suicide attack at a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital, intending to use explosives and knives. The former pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

As EU progressives fuel economic discontent and a migrant crisis, the rise of AfD and similar parties will likely gain further momentum. However, Brussels can still suppress its political opponents through dystopic censorship laws.

The takeaway is that each new terror attack in Germany further strengthens AfD's support.