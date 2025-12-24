Another Bombing On Moscow Streets Kills 3, Including Two Police Officers

The plot has thickened, becoming even more alarming and stranger, connected to a top Russian commander's assassination in Moscow. Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov was killed in a car bombing on Monday. But on Wednesday, there's been yet another bomb blast under mysterious circumstances, with Russian authorities confirming the deaths of three more people, including two police officers. The whole thing happened close to the location where the Russian general was killed early in the week.

According to scant details issued by officials, two traffic police officers began investigating a "suspicious individual" near a police car on the city's Yeletskaya Street. The officers approached the suspect, intending to detain him, but when they got close an explosive device was detonated.

via Reuters

There hasn't been much in the way of official statements on the nature or motive of the attack issued from the Kremlin, but Russia's Investigate Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement on Telegram a formal criminal case has been opened "regarding an attempt on the lives of traffic police officers".

BBC in its reporting has pointed to a likely anti-Kremlin act of terrorism and sabotage:

Sources in Ukraine's military intelligence agency, HUR, told the BBC that a local resident, eliminated two representatives of the Russian law enforcement agency, "as a sign of disagreement with the Kremlin's aggressive policy" and said that a man "threw an explosive package through the car window, causing an explosion". According to the HUR sources, two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Ukrainian military sources also told the BBC on Wednesday that the two officers killed had "participated in hostilities against Ukraine," and added there was "evidence of their involvement in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war".

If this account is accurate, this may have been yet another Ukraine-linked assassination targeting Russian personnel.

The Guardian also suggests this scenario:

Russian Telegram channels close to the security services said the third person who died was believed to have been planting the explosive device. An anonymous official from Ukraine’s military intelligence, known as the GUR, told the Associated Press the attack had been carried out as part of an agency operation.

Throughout the course of the war there's been a string of high profile assassinations on Russian soil involving car and even cafe bombs. Attacks on local police officers have not been part of this, apparently until now.

A car carrying police officers was blown up in Moscow, according to Russian media outlets. 🔥🔥🔥



Some groups report that this occurred on the same street where, a few days earlier, the car of Russian Director General Fanil Sarvarov was bombed. pic.twitter.com/D4qGUHubIw — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) December 24, 2025

This adds to a growing list of high profile assassinations related to the Ukraine war. To review:

—Darya Dugina was killed in a car bombing in 2022 which was likely meant for her father, prominent political thinker and often dubbed "Putin ally" Aleksandr Dugin. —Gen Igor Kirillov died in December 2024 outside of his residence when a bomb planted in a nearby scooter detonated. —Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, who served as deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed in a car bomb attack last April. A "homemade" explosive device detonated under his Volkswagen Golf in a residential neighborhood. —This week: the targeted killing of Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov by car bombing.

Also, a cafe bombing had happened in April 2023, and killed prominent pro-Kremlin blogger and war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky. The blast at a St. Petersburg cafe during a close-quarters speaking event wounded some two dozen bystanders, six of them critically.

America's CIA or Britain's MI6 has long been suspected of also being involved in these targeted killings, or at least assisting in such brazen Ukrainian-linked operations, but ultimately little has been uncovered or proven in terms of a potential Western hidden hand in this ongoing 'dirty war'.