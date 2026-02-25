Another Migrant Sex Offender Granted Asylum In Britain Despite Skipping Bail In Europe

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

An Afghan man accused of rape in Austria jumped bail and fled to Britain, where he was granted asylum and lived freely for over six years.

It is the second such case to be exposed this month after a similar incident involving a Syrian convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager in Germany, who failed to attend his probation hearings and illegally entered the U.K.

As revealed by The Sun newspaper, Omar Ali Noori, 31, arrived illegally in Britain in 2019 after fleeing Austria. He had been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Linz in 2018, but absconded while on bail before proceedings concluded.

Despite this, he was granted indefinite leave to remain for five years by the Home Office in 2023. His 23-year-old wife joined him in Britain last year.

Court records cited during an extradition hearing revealed that Noori had used four identities and five different dates of birth on official documents.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Judge Neeta Minhas ordered that Noori, currently held at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, be returned to Austria to serve a three-year prison sentence for absconding, in addition to facing the rape charge.

Judge Minhas said, “Noori was directly asked if he had committed or been accused of an offence in any country or whether he had been detained in any country. His response to both questions was in the negative. This was clearly not accurate. I find that Noori is a fugitive.”

Noori is now appealing his extradition back to Austria.

An almost mirror case was reported earlier this month after it emerged that Syrian national Azizadeen Alsheikh Suliman, 34, was convicted in Germany of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Osnabrück in 2022.

According to German media reports, he approached the victim in the city center, under the pretext of asking for a cigarette, before attempting to kiss her and later sexually assaulting her in a nearby courtyard. He was also convicted of supplying drugs to a minor.

German courts handed Suliman a two-year suspended custodial sentence, conditional on probation, and ordered him to pay €3,000 in compensation to the victim. He later breached the terms of his probation and left Germany, prompting the issuance of a European arrest warrant.

Suliman subsequently travelled to Britain via a small boat across the English Channel. He applied for asylum using a different spelling of his name, enabling him to avoid detection for several years. He was housed in taxpayer-funded accommodation in the Greater Manchester area, where he lived with his wife and child before being identified by authorities.

An extradition request was upheld earlier this month, but has been appealed by Suliman. His legal team argues that he faces a risk to his life if returned to Germany because of a feud originating in Syria involving his cousin, and that extradition would breach Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights by separating him from his wife and child.

It is likely that Noori’s appeal will also focus on human rights legislation.

