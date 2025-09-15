The Anti-Immigration AfD Party Is Once Again Achieving Record Results In Eastern Germany

Via Remix News,

Another poll has recorded a record result for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), this time in the eastern German state of Thuringia, which shows the party receiving 37 percent of the vote.

The poll comes shortly after the AfD received a record result in another east German state, Saxony-Anhalt.

The poll, from Insa, shows AfD has improved its result by 4.2 points from its Sept. 1, 2024, results, when it finished in first place in Thuringia with a large lead.

THÜRINGEN | Sonntagsfrage Landtagswahl INSA/TA, OTZ, TLZ



AfD: 37% (+2)

CDU: 25% (+1)

LINKE: 14%

BSW: 9% (-2)

SPD: 7% (-1)

GRÜNE: 3%

Sonstige: 5%



Änderungen zur letzten Umfrage vom 08. Mai 2025



Verlauf: https://t.co/su156YtjmG#ltwth pic.twitter.com/GwLcDSJdsm — Deutschland Wählt (@Wahlen_DE) September 11, 2025

The other poll in Saxony-Anhalt, conducted by Infratest dimap, recorded a shockingly high result of 39 percent for the AfD.

Both polls are rippling through the German establishment, which appears powerless to challenge the AfD through democratic means. In turn, calls for a ban are growing louder and more shrill as more and more Germans line up behind the policies presented by the AfD.

Currently, the state of Thuringia is led by Minister-President Mario Voigt, who came in second after the AfD in the 2024 elections. In fact, the CDU was 12 points behind, receiving 25 percent. However, a governing coalition arose of the CDU, BSW and SPD, which allowed them to secure a majority. The party is also dependent on the Left Party.

It appears that a large number of voters from the left-wing BSW have jumped to the AfD, with the party falling from 15.8 to 9 percent, and the SPD is at 7 percent. Together, this coalition would only have 41 percent, a drop from its 45.5 percent in the state election.

The AfD has seen a sharp surge in support in the west of Germany, but it still retains its highest share of support in the east of the country.

This could one day translate into the AfD holding power in some of these states, but in nationwide elections, the eastern states have a far smaller share of the population compared to the west.

