Antiwar.com Vs Daily Beast: The Syria Debate

Now that the neocons/libs and Israel had their way with Syria, former dictator Bashar Al Assad has been replaced with… Al Qaeda.

So what now?

Visit the ZeroHedge homepage tonight at 7pm ET for our live Syria Debate with Pulitzer winner and Daily Beast reporter Roy Gutman who will face off against Antiwar.com editorial director Scott Horton. The debate will be moderated by David “Viva Frei” Freiheit.

Has the latest iteration of Middle Eastern regime change paid off or been a total disaster? A quick primer on Gutman’s interventionism and Horton’s isolationism:

Gutman: “Assad Must Go”

Horton: "America is back on the side of al-Qaeda... quite frankly, it's treason."

We’ll see you at 7pm ET.

