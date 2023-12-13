Are Hordes Of Military-Age Chinese Men Being Brought Into The US In An Attempt To Destabilize Our Society?

Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,

Over the past couple of years, vast numbers of illegal immigrants from China have been pouring over our southern border. Most of them are military-age men. So why has there been such a dramatic spike? Is some sort of a coordinated effort going on that we don’t know about? In this article, I am going to try to make some connections. Taken on their own, some of the stories that I am about to share with you may not seem that significant. But when you step back and take a look at the bigger picture, it becomes clear that something very unusual is happening. Could it be possible that hordes of military-age Chinese men are being brought into this country in an attempt to destabilize our nation?

Let’s start by taking a look at an incident that just happened in Michigan. A “Chinese national” was arrested after he “spray-painted swastikas on Hanukkah decorations”…

On Thursday, 27-year-old Jaifeng Chen was arrested in Arizona after he allegedly spray-painted swastikas on Hanukkah decorations and the wall outside of the Chabad of Kalamazoo in Michigan. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said that the FBI worked in coordination with other law enforcement agencies in Arizona to locate and ultimately arrest the Chinese national. He was also booked on an unrelated charge on Nov. 27, according to WTVB. Chen is now in federal custody.

Needless to say, this is the sort of thing that can greatly inflame racial tensions in our current political environment.

So why was a Chinese national doing this?

Was he directed to do so by whoever he is working for?

In California, a “Chinese national” was just arrested for being involved in a large scale gift card scam…

Buyers of gift cards from retail locations are being warned to pay attention to their purchases. Sacramento County Sheriff’s “Operation Bad Elf” has led to over 250 arrests for felonies and misdemeanors involved with big retail locations. One of those arrested was a Chinese National Ningning Sun who had in his possession thousands of Target and Apple gift cards. Some of those he had stolen from a Sacramento Target store. The investigators involved in Operation Bad Elf saw Sun take the gift cards off the shelf and put them in his coat. Then he put a replacement set of cards back on the racks.

Was this “Chinese national” acting alone, or was he a part of a larger network?

If he was part of a larger network, who was directing it?

Speaking of large networks, it is being reported that hundreds of “illegal Chinese-owned marijuana growing operations” have been popping up all over the state of Maine in recent years…

Hundreds of illegal Chinese-owned marijuana growing operations have been popping up across Maine over the past three years. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, local law enforcement shut down an illegal marijuana grow that was being operated in a building located behind a licensed marijuana cultivation facility in Franklin County. Officers from the Wilton Police Department were assisting investigators from the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy (OCP) during a routine follow-up inspection of a licensed facility in Wilton when they raided the illegal operation, authorities said in a press release posted on social media.

Is there some common denominator that connects all of these growing operations?

And where did the funding for all of these “Chinese-owned” growing operations come from?

I would really love to get answers to those two questions.

Let me give you another example. Do you remember that secret bio-lab in the Sacramento area that was shut down by authorities earlier this year? At that time we were told that it had been run by a Chinese company, and now a Chinese national that has several different identities has been arrested. The following comes from the official website of the U.S. Justice Department…

Jia Bei Zhu, aka Jesse Zhu, aka Qiang He, aka David He, 62, a citizen of China who formerly resided in Clovis, was arrested today on a criminal complaint for manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices in violation of the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) and for making false statements to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. “As part of his scheme, the defendant changed his name, the names of his companies, and their locations,” U.S. Attorney Talbert said. “The disarray at the Reedley lab led to the glare of publicity he was trying to avoid, and the ensuing investigation unraveled his efforts to circumvent the requirements that are designed to ensure that medical devices are safe and effective.”

If you don’t remember this particular case, a secret bio-lab in the Sacramento area had been conducting unauthorized experiments involving COVID, HIV, hepatitis, herpes and a whole bunch of other infectious diseases…

“Certain rooms of the warehouse were found to contain several vessels of liquid and various apparatus,” court documents said. “Fresno County Public Health staff also observed blood, tissue and other bodily fluid samples and serums; and thousands of vials of unlabeled fluids and suspected biological material.” Hundreds of mice at the warehouse were kept in inhumane conditions, court documents said. The city took possession of the animals in April, euthanizing 773 of them; more than 175 were found dead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested the substances and detected at least 20 potentially infectious agents, including coronavirus, HIV, hepatitis and herpes, according to a Health and Human Services letter dated June 6.

Was this just a single rogue bio-lab?

Or is there a network of them around the nation?

And who is ultimately behind these efforts?

There are so many unanswered questions.

But what we do know is that large groups of Chinese nationals are regularly intercepted as they attempt to cross into the United States. One recent video of this phenomenon received quite a bit of attention on social media…

And it also appears that these migration efforts are highly coordinated.

In fact, a Muckraker reporter recently discovered a hotel in Colombia that functions as a central hub for Chinese migration activity…

An unbelievable report out of Colombia reveals Chinese military-age men using a hotel as a dedicated migration hub ahead of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border en masse. A Muckraker reporter explained that the Cabańas Rio Mayo Hotel in Pasto is brimming with Chinese foreign nationals preparing to journey through the Darién Gap to America as part of a sophisticated “migration network.” The reporter dispelled the notion that this is simply a coincidental gathering of Chinese nationals by pointing out the signs posted around the hotel come with a Chinese translation, indicating this is a common meeting hub for the Chinese migrants. Additionally, the reporter described that WhatsApp directives by smugglers to the Chinese nationals specifically mention Pasto as a safe staging area ahead of their trek to America’s southern border. Muckraker also interviewed one of the Chinese migrants who revealed that the Chinese Communist Party has embedded “plainclothes” secret police throughout the U.S. to facilitate and monitor the Chinese nationals entering the country.

This is super suspicious.

At a time when rumors of a coming war with China are reaching a crescendo, efforts are being made to bring military-age Chinese men into this country on an industrial scale.

Ultimately, it is difficult to prove that all of the things that I have discussed in this article are connected.

Yes, military-age Chinese men are coming into this country in far larger numbers than ever before.

And yes, military-age Chinese men are being caught committing illegal acts all over the nation.

Is all of this evidence of some sort of a giant plot to destabilize the United States?

After reviewing the evidence, many will come to that conclusion, but I can’t prove it 100 percent.

But without a doubt, conflict with China is coming.

And when war with China finally erupts, the Chinese will already have thousands upon thousands of military-age men pre-positioned inside the United States ready to cause chaos.

