Argentina To Declassify Nazi Archives... But Did Hitler Escape There Too?

In a move both hailed and questioned, Argentine President Javier Milei has ordered the full declassification of secret government files related to Nazis who fled to Argentina after World War II—along with archives from the country’s own military dictatorship.

The promise of disclosure follows a broader global trend toward transparency, including the U.S. government’s recent release of long-classified files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy—documents that, for decades, were withheld from the public under claims of national security.

"Hitler was landed in Argentina approximately June 20 [1945]… his face was disfigured."



But with reports of 5,000 Nazis escaping to South America—including top convicted war criminals like Adolf Eichmann and Josef Mengele—some are asking a more explosive question: did Hitler himself survive the war and escape to Argentina?

Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos confirmed that Milei’s order, made after a meeting with U.S. Senator Steve Daines, applies to all Nazi-related documents across state agencies, including Defense Ministry files and financial records long shrouded in secrecy.

“President Milei has ordered the publication and declassification of the archives,” Francos said. “These files concern Nazis who sought refuge in Argentina and were protected for many years. These are historical documents that should be accessible to the public.”

“There is no reason to continue safeguarding that information,” he added. “These are archives of a part of Argentine history and they have to be public.”

The move also revives a long-held claim—dismissed by mainstream historians but not by everyone—that Adolf Hitler didn’t die in Berlin in 1945, but instead fled via Spain and ended up living out his days under protection in South America.

The Escape Route Nobody Was Supposed to Talk About

Historians have documented the escape of high-profile Nazis to Argentina—Eichmann was captured by Israeli Mossad agents in Buenos Aires in 1960; Mengele died decades later under a false identity in Brazil.

So why wouldn’t the same network that protected them also protect Hitler?

That’s the question Argentine journalist and author Abel Basti has spent his career trying to answer.

In books like Hitler in Exile and Hitler in Argentina, Basti argues that Hitler escaped through a tunnel under Berlin to Tempelhof Airport, fled to Spain, then traveled by submarine to Argentina, where he lived with SS support and the help of sympathetic German immigrants.

He cites declassified FBI reports, alleged sightings in Patagonia, and photos he claims show Hitler with known Nazi sympathizers in Argentina.

The Eden Hotel in La Falda—a hotspot for Nazi activity in the mid-20th century—is at the center of many of these claims.

Basti believes Hitler stayed there with Walter and Ida Eichorn, well-known Nazi loyalists who ran the property.

U.S. intel files from the era include dozens of unverified tips about Hitler sightings across South America.

Now, Milei’s declassification order may allow researchers—and skeptics—to comb through those files firsthand.

FBI Document Reveals Escape Rumors After Hitler’s Death: National Archives

As part of a National Archives blog series titled ‘Hunting Hitler,’ two FBI reports released in 2015 revisit mysterious rumors from 1945 suggesting Hitler escaped to Argentina.

One report, sent from Buenos Aires on July 14, 1945, claimed that “a source of unknown reliability” said “Hitler was landed in Argentina approximately June 20, that his face was disfigured,” and that an Argentine army major was preparing to escort him to a “secret hiding place in Chaco territory.”

The report added, “All rumors being investigated.”

A second document, dated August 14 from the FBI in Los Angeles, recounted a claim made by a Hollywood actor, who said a man at a club told him he had a “tremendous problem that was bothering him.”

That man allegedly said he “was one of four men who met Hitler and his party when they landed from submarines in Argentina two and a half weeks after the fall of Berlin.”

Both documents appear in ‘Hunting Hitler Part VII: The search continues June–September 1945,’ authored by National Archives historian Greg Bradsher.

Argentina Wasn’t the Only One Harboring Nazis

It’s worth noting that Argentina was not alone in giving shelter to Nazi officials.

The United States government—through a covert program known as Operation Paperclip—smuggled more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians into the country after the war.

Many of these individuals had direct ties to the Nazi regime, and some were connected with war crimes.

One of the most famous Paperclip recruits was Wernher von Braun, former SS officer and architect of the Nazi V-2 rocket program, who later became a leading figure in NASA’s Apollo program.

U.S. intelligence scrubbed their records and gave them new lives in American institutions of research, military development, and space exploration.

If the U.S. was willing to overlook Nazi atrocities in the name of national interest, it raises the question: how many other countries did the same—and what information still hasn’t been revealed?

Publicity Stunt or Historic Breakthrough?

Critics argue the announcement is little more than political theater.

The Libertarian government has already laid off many of the archivists and staff who would handle the release.

“So who’s going to do it?” opposition lawmakers asked.

“The announcements are pure demagogy,” one local outlet reported.

Milei made the announcement last week on Argentina’s National Day of Memory, Truth, and Justice—a holiday marking the start of the country’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

His administration also vowed to declassify intelligence files from that era, saying “telling the whole story is a crucial task.”

Yet, the most consequential revelations may not be about Argentina’s dictatorship—but what the country knew about one of the darkest chapters in world history, and when.

Fringe, Fiction, or Classified Fact?

Mainstream historians like Richard J. Evans reject the Hitler escape theory as fiction.

They point to forensic evidence like Hitler’s dental remains, which match his known records and were confirmed in 2018 by a French-led team examining Soviet archives.

Still, questions remain.

Why did U.S. intelligence keep thousands of pages of Nazi-related sightings and investigations classified for decades?

Why did Argentina offer safe haven to so many convicted war criminals?

And why, nearly 80 years later, does the full story remain locked in government vaults?

Whether the release of Argentina’s Nazi files will finally put the escape theory to rest—or breathe new life into it—remains to be seen.

But for the first time in decades, the files may finally see daylight.

And if Milei makes good on his promise, the world may discover just how deep the rabbit hole goes.