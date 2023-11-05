Armed Man Storms Hamburg Airport With 'Possible Explosives' As Hostage Situation On Tarmac Ongoing

Air traffic at Hamburg Airport in Germany was halted after an armed man breached a security barrier and drove onto the tarmac. BBC News reports that the man is believed to have taken one person hostage in a vehicle.

The armed man, 35, is holding his four-year-old daughter hostage in a vehicle underneath a plane. He is demanding a direct flight to Turkey with his daughter.

A spokeswoman for the Hamburg police said the incident began around 20:00 local time on Saturday. They described the situation as "tense" and said the man was communicating with authorities.

"We have to consider that he has a gun with him and we also have to consider that he possibly has some explosive devices with him," police spokeswoman Sandra Levgruen said.

Videos posted on 'free speech' social media platform X show the man throwing two incendiary devices onto the runway. There have also been reports the man has discharged his firearm multiple times.

So a Turkish migrant has managed to keep the #Hamburg airport in #Germany far at least more then 12 hours closed were tens of thousands of travelers land each day. Storm the fucking car and arrest him take him to jail and deport him back to #Turkey. — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 5, 2023

🚨🇩🇪 Just in: Hostage situation in #Hamburg airport, Germany. A terrorist fires multiple shots from inside the car. He is currently holding two children hostage in his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/CwQ7P2Ibk3 — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) November 4, 2023

Flights at the airport have been canceled. Bloomberg noted a total of 139 departures and 147 arrivals with 34,500 passengers were planned for the airport today.