"Attention Seeking" EU Commissioner Thierry Breton Resigns After Musk-Trump Censorship Dust-Up

One month after the EU disavowed comments by commissioner Thierry Breton after he threatened to punish Elon Musk's X platform for a lack of censorship, he's out...

Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP via Getty Images

In a Monday letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Breton explains that despite French President Emmanuel Macron designating him France's official candidate to the College of Commissioners, "you" (von der Leyen) "asked France to withdraw my name - for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me."

In short, you can't fire me, I quit!

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues in the College, Commission services, MEPs, Member States, and my team.



Together, we have worked tirelessly to advance an ambitious EU agenda.



It has been an honour & privilege to serve the common European interest🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wQ4eeHUnYu — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) September 16, 2024

Breton was roundly chastised by the EU for suggesting that he would punish X if they don't immediately crack down on "content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation," on the same day that Elon Musk and Donald Trump had an unfiltered discussion on the platform.

Musk responded appropriately:

To be honest, I really wanted to respond with this Tropic Thunder meme, but I would NEVER do something so rude & irresponsible! https://t.co/jL0GDW5QUx pic.twitter.com/XhUxCSGFNP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

Brussels accused Breton of going rogue with the letter to Musk - saying he never sought approval from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to send the letter.

"The timing and the wording of the letter were neither co-ordinated or agreed with the president nor with the [commissioners]," the Commission said in an August statement reported by the Financial Times.

"Thierry has his own mind and way of working and thinking," said one EU official who asked not to be named.

Politico Europe also reported that four separate EU officials said that Breton's threat to Musk caught many off guard within the Commission.

"The EU is not in the business of electoral interference," said one of those officials. "DSA implementation is too important to be misused by an attention-seeking politician in search of his next big job."

As journalist Hans Mahncke notes, he was fired:

The letter says he was fired. https://t.co/ReIxjnAd0p — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 16, 2024

Breton attempted to joke about the situation:

Fantastic news, champ. The world is celebrating. Enjoy your retirement — you won’t be missed! https://t.co/Kb5PG5oeZ4 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 16, 2024

Bye Felicia!