Australian Counterterrorism Unit Rams Car, Arrests Five Men Suspected Of Planning Violence

Four days after the Bondi Beach terror attack in Australia, a counterterrorism unit stopped what appeared to be a vehicle carrying five Middle Eastern men in Liverpool, Sydney, who were allegedly heading toward the Bondi Beach area.

BREAKING:



Australian police ram a car with 5 Islamists travelling to Bondi Beach.



Seems like they had info that another attack might have been imminent. The West is full of dangerous Islamists. pic.twitter.com/jbUGtBaC53 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 18, 2025

Local media 7NEWS Sydney reported, "Counter terrorism police have deliberately rammed a car in Liverpool to arrest those inside, shocking onlookers on Campbell Street."

Counter terrorism police have deliberately rammed a car in Liverpool to arrest those inside, shocking onlookers on Campbell Street. pic.twitter.com/9nexWyDwZp — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) December 18, 2025

Sky News said NSW Police acted on intelligence given the heightened security environment following the Bondi Beach terror attack four days ago, which left 15 people dead and more than 40 injured at a Hanukkah celebration. The victims ranged in age from children to elderly adults, and the attack has been widely described as an antisemitic terrorist act by radical Islamists.

"Tactical Operations police responded to information received that a violent act was possibly being planned," NSW Police wrote in a statement.

"It's understood police took a cautious approach to the intelligence, given the climate in the wake of the Bondi terror attack on Sunday evening," the outlet noted, adding, "It's unclear what the intention of the men was in travelling to Bondi."

UK tabloid Daily Star ...

Is anyone going to tell the liberals that mass migration was perhaps a bad idea?