Austrian Hotel Defends Burkini Pool Ban As Hygiene Dispute With Muslim Guests Heads To Court

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

A hotel in the Austrian city of Salzburg is defending its refusal to allow two women to use its pool while wearing burkinis, arguing that the decision was based on hygiene concerns rather than discrimination.

The case is now before the Salzburg Administrative Court after the operators of the hotel in Pongau appealed fines imposed by the district authority, according to Salzburger Nachrichten.

Boshra and Jasmina Amasha, two sisters from Upper Austria, had booked a short wellness break at the hotel on Oct. 25 last year.

They arrived early with the intention of using the swimming pool before going hiking.

The dispute started at reception when one of the women mentioned that she was going to retrieve her burkini from the car.

Staff told her that burkinis were not allowed in the hotel pool, a decision that was upheld after a phone call with the hotel manager.

The hotel manager later confirmed in court that women wearing burkinis were not welcome in the pool. She said the policy was linked to hygiene, arguing that longer fabric could carry bacteria into the water.

She acknowledged that she did not have scientific evidence to support that concern, but said the hotel also operated as a spa and had to place particular emphasis on cleanliness, especially because many older guests used the facilities.

The hotel’s co-manager also told the court that there was no formal written swimwear policy, but said long swimwear could have a negative effect on water hygiene. He added that the hotel had also previously asked guests wearing long swimming shorts to change.

The sisters reject the hygiene explanation. Jasmina Amasha said the phone conversation was not presented to them as a technical discussion about pool standards, but instead included remarks such as, “Here in Austria, we have to adapt,” and, “We could go swimming in Saudi Arabia wearing a burkini.”

She also claimed they were told other guests did not like seeing women in burkinis.

Their lawyer argued that burkinis are made from similar material to standard swimwear and are not less hygienic than bikinis.

She also cited a parliamentary inquiry to the Ministry of Health and said the garment could reduce the amount of hair and skin flakes entering the water.

After the confrontation, the sisters left and booked another hotel. The court heard that the original hotel covered the additional costs, but Jasmina Amasha said the experience had been “extremely humiliating and discriminatory.”

The hotel operators are appealing the penalty imposed against them, and the court is expected to issue a written ruling in the coming weeks.

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