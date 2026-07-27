Awkward: Trump Hails 'Tremendous' Ally Turkey, Knocks Israel Before Hosting Netanyahu

Less than 24 hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with the US President at the White House Tuesday, and Trump not-so-subtly put the Israeli leader in his place while fielding questions from reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump was asked about Netanyahu's very public and long-stated opposition to Washington selling F-35s to Turkey. Trump responded by firmly stating, "Nobody tells me what we should be selling or not. Turkey has been a tremendous ally."

He added in the remarks, "Turkey’s not a big fan of Israel, not a great fan of Bibi. But they’ve been great for me." He also repeatedly praised Turkey as a great ally of the United States.

It comes after Trump strongly hinted while at the annual NATO summit in Ankara earlier this month that he would approve the F-35 sale, though it would likely invite serious Congressional pushback.

This is not going to be a welcome development for Netanyahu, especially given that with the full context of the comments, Trump was highly praising Turkey while seeming to put down Israel:

"And frankly, we're being very nice to a lot of countries that would not survive without us. You know who wouldn't survive without us? Israel... ...Turkey has been a great ally, for me. Nobody tells me what we should be selling. Turkey is not a big fan of Israel, you know that, right? And not a big fan of Bibi."

Interestingly in the same thought he admitted Turkey is a bitter enemy of Israel, but still chose to praise Turkey while quipping that Israel wouldn't be able to stand on its own without support from Washington.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu opposes sending the F-35s to Turkey..."@POTUS: "Nobody tells me what we should be selling or not. Turkey has been a tremendous ally." pic.twitter.com/8gSzavJ6Ce — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 27, 2026

Trump did say that the US and Israel align on Iran policy, mostly at least. "We have a little difference but [are] pretty close," Trump told reporters.

On the Iranians, Trump said: "They want to meet, and we’re meeting. There’s a chance we can make a deal. But without what we did, they wouldn’t even be talking to us." Of course, it's long been known that the Israelis are not in favor of talks, given the possibility it could end without the total dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program.

"Bibi is coming here, he'll tell ya..."

Trump:



We have been very nice to a lot of countries that wouldn't survive without us.



You know who wouldn't survive without us? Israel. pic.twitter.com/jN8SVNXjLV — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 27, 2026

Trump had earlier this month after a July 4th call with Netanyahu said of 'Bibi': "We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," he told Axios. All the while, Turkey's Erdogan has been locked in a war of words and steadily ratcheting exchange of threats with Israeli officials. That Trump should so openly embrace Turkey and Erdogan has been felt as a slap in the face for Israeli leadership.