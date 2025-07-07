Ayatollah Khamenei Makes First Public Appearance Since War With Israel, US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his first public appearance since last month's 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, at the end of which the US sent B-2 bombers in an effort to destroy three key nuclear facilities.

Khamenei attended a religious ceremony in Tehran, which was featured in a video broadcast by state media. The 85-year-old leader attended the Imam Khomeini Mosque during an Ashura event, considered the most sacred day in the Shia Muslim calendar.

Handout: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/Reuters

The Supreme Leader is seen acknowledging a large crowd with waves and nods as attendees stand and chant slogans of devotion upon his arrival.

Khamenei had remained completely out of public sight since the surprise attack by Israel on June 13, with only prerecorded messages being released at various times.

There was widespread speculation that Israel was seeking to take out the Ayatollah if its warplanes or assassins had a chance. Many top-ranking military leaders as well as nuclear scientists were killed over the 12-day period, which saw Iran launch significant retaliatory attacks on Tel Aviv and other locations in Israel.

One key pre-recorded speech upon the end of fighting, issued by Khamenei on June 26, involved the top Shia religious cleric dismissing President Trump's demand for Iran’s submission. He declared that Iran had dealt "a slap to America’s face" by launching an attack on a US military base in Qatar; however, the Pentagon said all inbound projectiles were intercepted.

Trump responded by directing a message at Khamenei which said "You’re a man of great faith, respected in your country. But you need to be honest — you got beat to hell."

Given the obvious deep inroads Mossad intelligence has made into the Islamic Republic, Khamenei likely spent the conflict in a secret underground bunker known only to his closest aides.

Iran suffered severe damage, but Tel Aviv also showed signs of devastation from Iranian ballistic and hypersonic missile strikes:

تصوير خاص من تل آبيب pic.twitter.com/B44D7qw0Nn — ألأحداث ألإيرانية بالعربية (@_iraninarabic) June 25, 2025

At one point the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was attacked and reportedly blown up by Israeli warplanes.

But Iran's ballistic missiles also did severe damage on some Israeli military command centers, including apparent attacks on some Mossad locations in Israel.