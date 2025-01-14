Azerbaijan Signaled That It Might Be Preparing Its Own Special Operation Against Armenia

Authored by Andrew Korybko via substack,

Azerbaijan demands that Armenia demilitarize, denazify, no longer contain it on behalf of foreign (Western) powers, stop obstructing regional trade routes, and allow ethnically cleansed Azeris to return...

Azerbaijani President Ilhan Aliyev gave a nearly three-hour-long interview to several local TV channels last week, during which time he signaled that his country might be preparing its own special operation against Armenia along the lines of Russia’s ongoing one in Ukraine. He of course didn’t use that term, but describing Armenia as a fascist state whose foreign-backed military buildup poses a threat to regional security very closely resembles Putin’s words about Ukraine ahead of large-scale hostilities.

Aliyev began that part of his interview by defending Azerbaijan’s increased military budget as a response to the arms race that Armenia initiated. This is being partially fueled by the “European Peace Facility”, whose military loans are written off after a certain period, he said. Armenia is therefore basically receiving arms from the bloc for free. To make matters even more alarming, an Armenian-EU-US cooperation platform was launched last April, which Aliyev claimed has a de facto military component.

He then declared that “The independent Armenian state is actually a fascist state because this country has been led by proponents of fascist ideology for nearly 30 years.” As evidence of this, he cited its ethnic cleansing of Azeris from Armenia and Karabakh, which the first Armenian President bragged about in a newly unearthed video that was dubbed into Russian here while an excerpt was dubbed into English here. He added that Armenia is also “Islamophobic, Azerbaijanophobic, racist, (and) xenophobic”.

Aliyev upped the ante right after by thundering that “We are neighbors with such a fascist state, and the threat of fascism is not going away. Therefore, fascism must be destroyed. Either the Armenian leadership will destroy it or we will. We have no other choice.” The Azerbaijani leader suggested that “France and other countries that provide it with weapons must terminate and cancel these contracts. The weapons that have already been sent to Armenia must be returned. This is our condition.”

He hopes that his words will be heeded now that “The Soros era has ended in America” with Trump’s return. Aliyev said that “The Biden administration was, in fact, governed by the Soros method of governance. It is no coincidence that one of Biden's last decisions was to present Soros with America's highest award.” He also claimed later on in the interview that “the Soros government” was in power “during the eight years before Trump” in a clear allusion to Obama.

Other Armenian allies who’ve been “shamefully removed from the political scene” as Aliyev phrased it are Assad and Trudeau, while Macron is still hanging on by a thread, and this overall trend might lead to an Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty. For that to happen, the Minsk Group would have to be abolished, and Armenia has to amend its constitution due to a clause therein implying territorial claims to Azerbaijan. Aliyev said that Azerbaijan doesn’t need a peace treaty if these conditions aren’t met.

He also demanded that Armenia stops acting as a “geographical barrier between Turkiye and Azerbaijan”, to which end “The Zangezur corridor must and will be opened. The sooner they understand this, the better it is. Why should we have to go to Nakhchivan, an integral part of Azerbaijan, through different ways? We should have a direct connection, and this connection does not question Armenia's sovereignty.” Aliyev implied that Armenia’s obstructionism is part of an imperialist divide-and-rule policy.

The West, specifically France whose “full control over Armenia is also a reality”, is behind this. His earlier words about how “we believe that the Organization of Turkic States can become a serious power center on a global scale” in the “new world order” that’s emerging suggests that Armenia is being exploited as their geopolitical tool for preventing that group from reaching its full strategic potential. This is similar to what Putin claimed three years ago about how the West was exploiting Ukraine to contain Russia.

Aliyev reminded his interviewers that “I once said that they should not upset us and understand that we are the ones who have the say here and that Azerbaijan is the leading economy, the leading military power and the leading state in the South Caucasus. In today's world, the power factor is at the forefront and no one should forget this.” This too resembles Russian rhetoric in the sense of conveying what could soon come to pass if Azerbaijan’s national security and strategic interests aren’t respected.

The final demand that he made was for Armenia to accept the return of the 300,000 Azeris who were ethnically cleansed from Armenia, which he referred to as Western Azerbaijan since “All the toponyms there are of Azerbaijani origin” in Imperial-era maps. The total is “several times greater” when their descendants are included, but “Returning to those areas would not pose a significant problem” since “the majority of the villages where Azerbaijanis lived are now completely empty”, especially in Zangezur.

Although different in substance, Aliyev’s interest in the rights of ethnic Azeris in Armenia make observers recall Putin’s interest in the rights of ethnic Russians in Ukraine, thus representing another commonality between them which hints at Azerbaijan possibly preparing its own special operation. To summarize, Azerbaijan demands that Armenia demilitarize, denazify, no longer contain it on behalf of foreign (Western) powers, stop obstructing regional trade routes, and allow ethnically cleansed Azeris to return.

With Trump about to return in less than two weeks’ time, who Aliyev praised in his latest interview and made sure that his audience didn’t forget that he also did so over the summer before the debate with Biden when it wasn’t popular, it’s possible that America might finally restore its balanced regional policy. Aliyev mentioned that Biden sacrificed relations with Azerbaijan for relations with Armenia and implemented double standards against it vis-à-vis Ukraine as regards the principle of territorial integrity.

If the returning American leader corrects his predecessor’s mistakes, which were made due to Soros’ influence over the Biden Administration as can be intuited by what Aliyev shared in his latest interview, then Armenia might be pressured into complying with Azerbaijan’s demands. That would avert another regional war that Armenia is doomed to lose no matter how much some of its policymakers and citizens have convinced themselves otherwise due to Western political backing in recent years.

The West will not go to war against Azerbaijan, which could turn into a war with its Turkish ally that could tear NATO apart in an instant if it happens, over Armenia. If Trump signals a policy reversal towards the region, then the rest of the West will follow suit, possibly even France too with time. Even if it doesn’t, French arms won’t lead to Armenia defeating Azerbaijan and Turkiye, so the writing is on the wall and it’s therefore better for Armenia to do what Aliyev demands or risk total destruction.