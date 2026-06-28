Baghdad's Green Zone Locked Down As Officials Arrested In Corruption Sweep

Beyond Sunday's Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, launched in response to earlier U.S. airstrikes, Hormuz shipping traffic remains stable but well below last week's peak, when 57 vessels transited the strait on Wednesday. With maritime flows stable through the critical waterway, attention now shifts to Iraq, where a widening corruption sweep inside Baghdad's Green Zone could become the next area of focus.

Iraq's state-run Iraqi News Agency reported that several political figures were arrested in a corruption probe tied to testimony from former Deputy Oil Minister Adnan al-Jumaili, who was detained last month.

Security forces locked down Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone and carried out raids inside the government and embassy district that sits on the west bank of the Tigris River. It contains key Iraqi state institutions, including parliament and government offices, as well as foreign embassies, most notably the U.S. Embassy.

Video footage on X showed security forces in tanks and other heavily armed vehicles locking down the Green Zone.

Iraq's Green Zone in Baghdad has been placed under lockdown as military forces deploy, with reports of raids targeting the residences of government officials, according to The New Region. pic.twitter.com/1i3eKPsTEZ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 28, 2026

Special forces helicopters shake US embassy Green Zone https://t.co/E1MZhvISxG pic.twitter.com/3jQfT2gY5L — RT (@RT_com) June 28, 2026

Video: The Green Zone right now—continued security deployment and inspections of vehicles with government license plates. pic.twitter.com/VlMCP317DA — Wladimir van Wilgenburg (@vvanwilgenburg) June 28, 2026

#العراق

لا أحد يجرؤ على هذا العمل الكبير من دون غطاء أمريكي



📍دخول دبابات جهاز مكافحة الارهاب إلى المنطقة الخضراء في العاصمة بغداد وتطويق جميع مداخلها



📍اعتقالات بالجملة طالت نواب ومسؤولين واصحاب نفوذ في بغداد



📍جهاز مكافحة الارهاب يشتبك مع الفوج الرابع التابع للقصر… pic.twitter.com/cYadoVFx6z — Raymond Hakim (@RaymondFHakim) June 28, 2026

According to a security report obtained by AP News, seven people were arrested, including five members of Parliament whose immunity was revoked. Some were reportedly linked to the political bloc of former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

🔻A photo of a number of officials and bodyguards who were arrested in the Green Zone. pic.twitter.com/EzCfIfk7ag — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterPress) June 28, 2026

"Al-Sudani's bloc won the largest share of seats in November's parliamentary elections, but he ultimately stepped aside amid a deadlock in the Coordination Framework — a coalition of Shiite parties allied with Iran that brought al-Sudani to power — over their preferred candidate for premier," AP News noted.

JUST IN: 🇮🇶 Gunfire heard across Baghdad Green Zone as Iraqi forces raid and arrest high profile officials for corruption. pic.twitter.com/orTUPdyKNI — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) June 28, 2026

The outlet added, "He was replaced by Ali al-Zaidi, a businessman and political newcomer, who emerged as a consensus candidate and received the blessing of the United States."

The immediate read is that this anti-corruption sweep appears aimed at Iraq's political class aligned with Iran. The timing is also critical, coming just after Iran targeted Bahrain and Kuwait with drones and missiles in response to U.S. strikes. That suggests Baghdad, with US influence, may be moving to eliminate Iran-linked networks inside Iraq before they can become a more worrisome pressure point.