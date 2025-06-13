Battered Hezbollah Says It Will Stay Out Of Iran-Israel Fight

Hezbollah is warning of grave escalation that "crosses all red lines" the day after Israel's major missile attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. But so far the Iran-backed group is indicating it doesn't plan to reopen a war front against Israel.

"This attack by Israel, carried out with full support and protection from the U.S., represents a blatant escalation that disregards all rules and balances in the region,” Hezbollah said in a statement, and is on high alert.

The statement says that Iran has been exercising "the utmost restraint" and defended the Islamic Republic's nuclear program as for peaceful energy purposes.

"This attack will not weaken Iran but will instead strengthen its determination to defend its sovereignty and security," the group asserted.

Indeed, Tehran has on Friday made clear that it plans to continue uranium enrichment. This despite Natanz and other facilities getting hit.

International reports say that over 200 Israeli warplanes (alongside reports of drones) attacked some 100 Iranian sites.

But as for Hezbollah, it's been battered and its leadership decimated since the Gaza war began, and after a prior flare-up of fighting in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah is reportedly pledging to stay out of the Iran-Israel fight thus far:

"Hezbollah is committed to the ceasefire agreement, even though Israel has not respected this commitment over the past period," the spokesperson said. "It continues to kill, assassinate, and attack areas, including entering border villages and remaining at the five points." Reuters also cited a Hezbollah official on Friday as saying that the group "will not initiate its own attack on Israel in retaliation for Israel's strike."

This is very significant, given Israel will closely be watching its northern border. IDF reservists have reportedly been called up to bolster defenses all across Israel.

But if things escalate with more major waves of attacks on Iran, and should Tehran launch a retaliatory attack, Israel could once again find itself in yet another multi-front war, akin to the opening year of the Gaza war with Hamas.

The collapse: Hezbollah announces that it will not respond to Israel's attack on Iran.



The ayatollahs have been preparing Hezbollah for this moment for years, and now it is paralyzed. — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) June 13, 2025

As it stands, the Iran-aligned Houthis of Yemen have remained the most active in sending ballistic missiles on Israel. Israeli warplanes have in turn launched periodic strikes on Yemen, including targeting the international airport in Sanaa. Attacks might grow, in coordination with potential retaliation out of Iran.