BBC Hands Soros-Linked Pro-Migrant Campaigners Direct Access To Shape Children's Show

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Britain's state broadcaster has opened the door to pro-migrant activists who openly brag about steering storylines in a CBBC comedy aimed at primary school children.

While small boat crossings continue and communities deal with the daily consequences of unchecked arrivals, the BBC opted to let outside campaigners help frame migration narratives for the youngest viewers instead of reflecting the scale of policy failure.

The programme in question is Pickle Storm, a CBBC (Children's BBC) series following a young 'alien' who flees persecution on her home planet and settles in a British town. Her family encounters 'humorous' culture shock moments. Reports note that pro-migrant charity Heard held meetings with the show's producers at Blackdog Television, including at least one BBC children's programming representative on a Zoom call.

Heard later claimed in its own materials that producers used the input to inform the second series, which aired in 2025. The charity described the engagement as part of a strategy to "tap into children's media and directly impact framing of migration in children's content."

Heard presents itself as seeking to "shift public attitudes, norms and policy preferences." A spokesperson told The Telegraph the group helps media professionals "represent those experiences fairly and accurately" while focusing on "building understanding between people."

The BBC claims that the charity "had no power to influence editing or production of its programming" and described expert consultations as standard practice.

Heard has received more than £4.5 million in grant funding since launching in 2021. Much of it flows from left-leaning foundations including the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, and seed support linked to George Soros's Open Society Foundations.

Additional backing has come through Arts Council England and Comic Relief channels. Similar efforts by another group, Imix, have secured over £2 million since 2019 from National Lottery and Comic Relief sources.

Imix focuses on "building social support for migration" by targeting "persuadable audiences" through journalists and media placements. It has claimed credit for stories placed on BBC News and in newspapers, including pieces about refugees finding new homes in Britain and coverage of LGBT refugees from Africa.

The group also consulted on sympathetic portrayals in drama, including an asylum seeker storyline on ITV's Coronation Street.

These operations form part of a coordinated "narrative change" push funded by globalist and left-wing sources. The goal is to soften public resistance to high levels of migration through entertainment, news, and children's programming rather than open debate.

This approach fits a wider pattern already documented across UK institutions. Schools have been drawn into similar messaging through programmes that supply reading lists and events promoting unconditional welcome for new arrivals, including those coming by small boat.

Government-backed initiatives have gone further by embedding warnings inside children's content that questioning mass migration or noticing rapid cultural shifts can signal extremist thinking.

One Home Office-funded video game aimed at 11- to 18-year-olds portrays researching immigration statistics or expressing concern over changes to British values as routes that raise an "extremism meter" and trigger Prevent referrals or counseling for ideological issues.

Counter-terrorism police campaigns have reinforced the message by warning teenagers that sharing material they consider merely "funny" online can result in device seizures, criminal records, and barriers to education if authorities later classify it as 'terrorist' content.

The same institutions pushing positive migration framing for young children simultaneously expand surveillance-style tools that treat skepticism as a gateway to radicalisation. This creates a closed loop: state media and charities shape the approved narrative for the next generation while official channels flag dissent for intervention.

Critics have highlighted the hypocrisy. While proposals surface to restrict platforms accused of spreading "disinformation" on migration, the BBC faces no equivalent scrutiny for allowing activist input into content consumed by primary school children.

Truly a mystery why BBC iPlayer isn't part of the ban, but YouTube is. pic.twitter.com/zgQ15REqKX - Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 16, 2026

These efforts form only one layer of a much larger state apparatus dedicated to narrative management. The Home Office's Research, Information and Communications Unit, operating under the Prevent banner, functions as a dedicated nudge unit that seeds favourable migration messaging while actively working to suppress and reframe backlash.

Leaked operations show the unit advising police intelligence teams to identify online protest calls and supplying strategic guidance to portray demonstrators as unsympathetic thugs rather than citizens raising legitimate concerns, all aimed at behavioural change.

It has also inserted itself into family liaison after migrant-linked incidents, scripting statements with generic phrasing that pivots to calls for calm and emphasis on migrant contributions instead of unfiltered grief or anger.

Heard and aligned groups frame their work as countering "well-funded anti-migrant campaigns and the disinformation that spreads hostility online." An Imix spokesman described narrative change work as "listening to people's real concerns, being honest, and meeting them where they are."

The results on the ground tell a different story. Record net migration, ongoing small boat arrivals, and visible pressures on housing, schools, and healthcare continue regardless of polished storylines about aliens finding refuge or hippos making room for newcomers.

Parents and taxpayers fund the BBC through the licence fee. They also fund many of the grants and public bodies supporting these narrative efforts. The claim that such consultations are harmless "standard practice" rings hollow when the groups involved explicitly measure success by their ability to shift attitudes among the youngest audiences.

Britain's approach to mass migration has produced measurable strains. Rather than confront those outcomes directly, captured institutions have chosen to engineer consent from the ground up, starting with children's television and classroom materials.

This is not education. It is narrative management dressed as entertainment and safeguarding. The public deserves broadcasters and schools that reflect reality instead of laundering activist priorities through content aimed at seven-year-olds.

Removing third-party ideological programmes from classrooms would be a minimal first step toward restoring balance and protecting the next generation's right to form their own views without state-approved filters.

The pattern is clear and consistent. Institutions captured by globalist priorities use every available channel - television, schools, games, and even police messaging - to suppress open discussion of immigration failure while accelerating efforts to make the next generation more receptive to it.

Parents who object are not extremists. They are the last line of defence for their children's ability to think independently.