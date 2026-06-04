BBC Sinks To A New Low...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

The BBC has once again demonstrated its role as a partisan propaganda machine rather than a neutral public broadcaster.

On its flagship evening news show Newsnight, presenter Matt Chorley repeatedly claimed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for a "white cold rage" in response to the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak.

Yet Farage said no such thing. He called for "pure cold rage" - a measured, determined pushback against institutional failures and anti-white bias in policing and justice.

The BBC had just sunk to a new low.



On Newsnight last night, presenter Matt Chorley claimed Nigel Farage said people should respond to the murder of Henry Nowak with "white cold rage".



Nigel DID NOT SAY THIS.



The insertion of the word "white" by the BBC is obviously... pic.twitter.com/OwFxXNUy5N - Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) June 3, 2026

Chorley repeated the fabricated racial angle three times. The insertion was no accident. It transformed a call for equal justice and accountability into something that could be painted as divisive racial incitement.

When caught, Chorley issued a tepid apology on X, claiming a "misremembering" while insisting it "didn't change the content of the interview."

I owe Nigel Farage an apology.



During last night's Newsnight we covered the murder of Henry Nowak and the political reaction to the case, including discussing Nigel Farage's comments about "pure, cold rage".



However I referred to "white cold rage". This was a mistake on my part, a misremembering of the quote. It didn't change the content of the interview but I should have got the quote right. I apologise to Nigel Farage for this. - Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) June 3, 2026

Critics across the board rejected that claim outright.

Of course it changed the content of the interview, it added racially inflammatory comments where there were none. You'd never have made a similar revealing slip THREE times using black instead of white.



Reflects your innate bias and that of the BBC.



And I don't trust Farage... - Mark Kingsley-Williams (@Mark_A_K_W) June 3, 2026

Pure cold rage became "white cold rage" because the institutional mindset equates any pushback against two-tier standards with whiteness.

Completely unacceptable. Nigel Farage said "pure cold rage" and the BBC decided to report it as "white cold rage".



This is why fewer and fewer people trust the BBC. They created BBC Verify to counter misinformation, but they are the biggest culprits of misinformation. https://t.co/DRFJiCc209 - Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) June 3, 2026

Fuck off. You knew EXACTLY what you were doing.



Stop taking us for fools. We're sick of it, Matt. - Professor Dr King Mike ? (@MikeSouthWestUK) June 3, 2026

If GB News did this to a left wing politician Ofcom would have raided the building by now.



Will the BBC be taken off air?



During a crucial byelection too. https://t.co/jFVGmDa9sh - Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) June 3, 2026

A full on-air correction and explanation of what Farage actually said is the minimum standard for any credible outlet. The pattern of one-directional "mistakes" - always inflating racial angles against critics of mass immigration, DEI, or institutional bias - tells its own story.

The Henry Nowak case has exploded back into the headlines following the release of the horrible Bodycam footage of the incident and the trial of his murderer. Nowak lay on the ground bleeding heavily, repeatedly telling officers "I've been stabbed" and "I can't breathe." Instead of providing urgent medical aid, officers dragged him across gravel, handcuffed him, and initially treated him as a suspect based on Digwa's false racism allegations and minor complaints about a swollen eye.

Digwa was not handcuffed at the scene. His family stood over the dying victim pushing the race narrative. Hampshire Police's initial statement claiming quick life-saving measures was later deleted once the footage emerged. Protests followed the footage release. Some turned violent in Southampton last night, with clashes injuring officers.

This latest incident fits the established pattern of BBC editorial choices that downplay or twist stories challenging progressive narratives on policing, identity politics, and institutional bias. Previous coverage on the same programme saw presenter Victoria Derbyshire act surprised when an ex-cop refused to excuse the initial response to Nowak. The discomfort was palpable as facts about prioritising a false racism claim over a dying victim's pleas were laid out.

An ex-police officer appearing on BBC Newsnight described the response as "unfathomable." Basic procedure demands prioritising medical assessment for anyone reporting stab wounds and bleeding out, not handcuffing or accepting unverified claims from the attacker. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating. Nowak's father demanded transparency, stating his son "did not die with dignity" and that being read his rights was among the last things he heard while dying.

The BBC consistently frames cases involving white victims and minority perpetrators through a lens that protects DEI-influenced institutions while pathologising any demand for colour-blind standards.

The "white cold rage" fabrication is the latest example of this reflexive racialisation - turning legitimate fury over two-tier policing into a smear. It mirrors broader BBC output that has portrayed Islamist issues sympathetically, pushed contested social agendas, and faced lawsuits over distorted editing, including the ongoing Trump case. The organisation's charter obligations on impartiality appear secondary to its institutional worldview.

Farage's actual words on the Nowak case called for cold, principled determination to restore equal treatment before the law - not hot-headed violence or racial payback. The BBC's version injected race where Farage spoke of universal standards trashed by fear of labels. That single word change reveals more about the presenter's and the organisation's priors than about Farage.

We also knew this would be the leftist establishment playbook in the Nowak case when it finally received the attention it warranted.

Public trust in the BBC continues to erode precisely because of episodes like this. Licence fee payers subsidise an outlet that treats one side of the political spectrum as requiring constant racial vetting while giving institutional failures a pass.

Reform voices and ordinary citizens demanding accountability for the Nowak case and similar incidents are not the problem. The problem is an entrenched media class that cannot report straight when the facts challenge their worldview.

The weak apology changes nothing substantive. Full transparency, on-air correction, and serious consequences for editorial failures would be the start of rebuilding credibility. Until then, the BBC remains what its actions show it to be: a publicly funded vehicle for advancing selective narratives rather than pursuing truth.

Those who value free speech, equal justice, and genuine accountability know the only long-term answer involves stripping away its compulsory funding and letting it compete in the open market like every other outlet.