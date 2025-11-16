Beginning Of A Revolution? Populist Revolt Shocks Mexico

Chaos erupted in front of Mexico's National Palace in Mexico City on Saturday after anti-corruption protests turned violent following the recent cartel murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo. Protesters are furious with leftist President Claudia Sheinbaum, while the government blames right-wing business interests for stoking the unrest.

Reuters reports that 120 people and 100 police officers were injured outside the National Palace when a large group of anti-government protesters led by Gen Zers clashed with Sheinbaum's security forces.

The National Palace in Mexico is under siege by its citizens amid discontentment with Claudia Sheinbaum.



pic.twitter.com/X2mwM0eZnQ — AF Post (@AFpost) November 15, 2025

Public outrage has grown over the recent assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, a critic of cartel violence in the crime-ridden third-world country just south of the U.S. southern border.

Footage on X shows demonstrators ripping down parts of a giant steel barrier around the National Palace, prompting police to deploy tear gas and other non-lethal weapons.

Mexico is experiencing a populist revolt against its narco-state government. Sheinbaum and her socialist party have allowed many elected officials to be k*lled by the cartels. Is this the beginning of a revolution?

pic.twitter.com/AcTHBYQqYX — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) November 15, 2025

This video is shocking!



This is the National Palace in Mexico City.



It’s the Mexican equivalent of the White House AND Capitol.



The severely outnumbered police are blocking the main entrance…but the crowd is growing.



The people of Mexico are rising up against the… pic.twitter.com/YZaRdzwmer — Jordan Crowder (@digijordan) November 16, 2025

The populist revolt against far-left leaders continues, with some folks calling Sheinbaum a "WEF puppet."

More footage:

🚨🚨: Anti-Sheinbaum crowd TEARS down one section of the security wall protecting the National Palace.



Both sides are throwing chucks of concrete at each other. pic.twitter.com/tgRrOkmTua — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2025

🚨🇲🇽 "JEWISH WHORE" SCRAWLED ON MEXICO'S NATIONAL PALACE AS GEN Z RAGES AGAINST PRESIDENT



Protesters have straight-up trespassed barriers, storming the National Palace gates and slapping on vile graffiti calling President Claudia Sheinbaum a "Jewish whore".



Massive fury over… https://t.co/35a6EdBbMI pic.twitter.com/kaCgxvJn8c — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 16, 2025

Sheinbaum is a member of Morena (Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional), a left-wing political party in Mexico that aligns ideologically with far-left U.S. politicians through Democratic Socialists of America. DSA supports unhinged leftists, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani.

Remember the name of Mexico's new president Claudia Sheinbaum. She is another Marxist authoritarian and is going to cause America endless headaches. https://t.co/LZ88dtNarx — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) October 3, 2024

More broadly across Latin America, Argentine President Javier Milei's recent midterm victory, alongside right-wing populist movements gaining ground across Europe and President Trump's 2024 win, signal that voters are increasingly rejecting corrupt globalist Marxists who have squandered the inheritance of nations through failed policies (climate crisis hoax) that only enrich the globalist elite.