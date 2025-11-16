print-icon
Beginning Of A Revolution? Populist Revolt Shocks Mexico

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Chaos erupted in front of Mexico's National Palace in Mexico City on Saturday after anti-corruption protests turned violent following the recent cartel murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo. Protesters are furious with leftist President Claudia Sheinbaum, while the government blames right-wing business interests for stoking the unrest.

Reuters reports that 120 people and 100 police officers were injured outside the National Palace when a large group of anti-government protesters led by Gen Zers clashed with Sheinbaum's security forces.

Public outrage has grown over the recent assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, a critic of cartel violence in the crime-ridden third-world country just south of the U.S. southern border. 

Footage on X shows demonstrators ripping down parts of a giant steel barrier around the National Palace, prompting police to deploy tear gas and other non-lethal weapons. 

The populist revolt against far-left leaders continues, with some folks calling Sheinbaum a "WEF puppet."

More footage:  

Sheinbaum is a member of Morena (Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional), a left-wing political party in Mexico that aligns ideologically with far-left U.S. politicians through Democratic Socialists of America. DSA supports unhinged leftists, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani. 

More broadly across Latin America, Argentine President Javier Milei's recent midterm victory, alongside right-wing populist movements gaining ground across Europe and President Trump's 2024 win, signal that voters are increasingly rejecting corrupt globalist Marxists who have squandered the inheritance of nations through failed policies (climate crisis hoax) that only enrich the globalist elite. 

