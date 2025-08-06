Beijing Pays Influencers In Africa To Spread Anti-US Messaging

Authored by Darren Taylor via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

JOHANNESBURG—Chinese and Russian agents are paying social media influencers in Africa to spread anti-U.S. messages worldwide, with the Trump administration being a top target, media experts say.

Illustration by The Epoch Times, Shutterstock

Their research reveals that many influencers who use the TikTok platform are earning hundreds to thousands of dollars per month by disseminating misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda that benefits Beijing and Moscow.

The studies align with information presented to Congress on July 22 by U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. military in Africa.

Analysts say China, Russia, and other malign actors are taking advantage of an information void created by the White House’s decision to cut financial aid to Africa, which has impacted the funding of media previously supported by the U.S. government.

In 2024, the Washington-based Africa Center for Strategic Studies documented nearly 200 pro-Kremlin and pro-China social media campaigns in each major region of Africa, with the Chinese regime’s influencers particularly active in Southern and West Africa.

One of Africa’s most popular social media figures has told The Epoch Times she’s receiving money to distribute information that makes Russia and China “happy.”

“This is mostly messages about Trump,” she said, asking that her name be withheld so that she didn’t “anger” her employers and lose income.

She said influencers working for Moscow and Beijing receive payments online via sites that facilitate paid promotions, with South Africa’s Lit marketplace one of the more popular systems.

“The money we’re making like this can be a few thousand dollars every month; it all depends on how popular our posts turn out,” she said.

The influencer said she’d never spoken to her benefactors.

“I can’t tell you if they’re Chinese or Russian or even from Mars. They send me data, and I work it up into segments, and then I post it. If they like what I post, they pay me,” she explained.

“It’s not difficult work because their sentiments fall in with the pan-African philosophy that I have, and I am also a strong supporter of socialism and an opponent of Western imperialism.

“I think that’s why I was recruited, so to speak. I can say the same for many other influencers.”

An investigation by Karen Allen, a consultant at South Africa’s Institute for Security Studies, has also found that key figures in Africa’s influence industry are being paid to engage in what she called “transnational coordinated campaigns,” partly aimed at undermining Western initiatives and leaders.

Part of Allen’s report focused on a South African influencer who said Russian agents paid him to amplify narratives aimed at “destabilizing” South Africa during the country’s 2024 election.

A 2024 map shows sponsors of disinformation campaigns in Africa, which have surged nearly fourfold since 2022, fueling instability and undermining democracy. Africa Center for Strategic Studies/Screenshot via The Epoch Times

This influencer acknowledged being paid for material that benefited candidates who were pro-China and pro-Russia, and for posts that denigrated Western-leaning parties.

The influencer said he was provided with “pre-packaged material” and paid almost $3 every time one of his posts was “liked.”

Professor Herman Wasserman, who leads the journalism and media studies department at South Africa’s Stellenbosch University, is another expert who’s exposed the use of paid influencers in Africa.

He told The Epoch Times that several “malign actors,” primarily China and Russia, are rewarding African social media “celebrities” to “distribute whatever misinformation, disinformation, or legitimate information they consider to be in their interests” at a particular time.

Wasserman said Trump is a “big target.”

“Trump leads as enemy No. 1 of China and Russia. And let’s face it, he’s giving the whole world a lot to talk about,” he said. “It’s not hard to make videos about Trump.”

Wasserman said certain influencers in Africa were “suddenly very active all at once” when Trump recently complimented the president of Liberia for his command of the English language, which is the country’s official language, during a meeting at the White House.

“They had a field day,” Wasserman said, referring to how Trump was portrayed for his comments.

“A lot of the material was on TikTok.”

In a report released in June, the Reuters Institute at Oxford University in the United Kingdom found that TikTok is the leading source of misinformation and disinformation in Africa, a continent where Beijing is exerting more control over politics, business, and public opinion.

President Donald Trump (3rd L) joins a multilateral lunch with visiting African leaders at the White House on July 9, 2025. Trump is hosting heads of state from Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Gabon for a summit aimed at strengthening trade ties and countering the growing regional influence of Russia and China. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

According to the report, Africa is home to three countries that are among those with the most TikTok users, namely Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. These are also three of Africa’s largest economies, with China investing billions of dollars in them.

As China’s influence expands in Africa, said Wasserman, so, too, does TikTok, with “profound” impacts on African lives, because the information they digest is “designed to change how they view world events and, more importantly, how they view China.”

The influencer who spoke anonymously said she’s often paid to post information that portrays China as a “victim of Western racism” and for material that “paints a picture of the corrupt West and how full of hypocrisy it is.”

This tallies with research recently completed by academics at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Duke Kunshan University in China, and the Gustave Eiffel University in France.

They propose that there are “four frames” used by influencers to defend or promote communist China.

“Western Hypocrisy” accuses the West of double standards; “Western Threat” presents the West as a major threat to global security and growth; “System Superiority” promotes the Chinese regime’s political model ahead of Western models; and “Common Destiny” envisions a prosperous future shared by communist China’s global partners.

“We argue that although the political affiliations of these influencers remain ambiguous and difficult to determine, they have become de facto contributors to China’s quest for global reputation in a digital age,” the experts write.

Wasserman said he agrees with the findings.

“It’s exactly what I’m seeing spread by these influencers; anything from being violently anti-America to your more benign ‘China-is-a-great-place for a holiday’ kind of thing,” he said.

Hamza Ibrahim, a media researcher and disinformation analyst in Nigeria, said the influencers prefer to use TikTok because they see it as a “safe haven.” They believe that because the platform is owned by a Chinese company, and assuming their handlers are also Chinese, they feel free to express pro-China views and create content on the platform, he explained.

“In Africa, it’s widely accepted that TikTok is a Chinese company that operates with the blessing of the Chinese government, and people don’t seem to mind that at all,” Ibrahim told The Epoch Times.

A man walks past the ByteDance headquarters, parent company of TikTok, in Beijing on Sept. 16, 2020. A June report from Oxford’s Reuters Institute found that TikTok is the top source of misinformation in Africa, where Beijing is expanding its influence over politics, business, and public opinion. Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

ByteDance, the Beijing-based company that owns TikTok, has denied that the Chinese regime has control over it.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch (HRW) is one of many groups that are skeptical of TikTok’s independence.

In a statement in 2023, HRW said that while the platform is officially a private enterprise, “refusing control from the Chinese government might not be a safe option for the company’s China-based executives, given the government’s track record of punishing the country’s business executives for not toeing the party line.”

In 2022, a study by the Mozilla Foundation found that TikTok was used to spread hate speech more than any other platform ahead of that year’s election in Kenya, which, like others in the country, was marred by ethnic violence.

“While more mature platforms like Facebook and Twitter receive the most scrutiny in this regard, TikTok has largely gone under-scrutinized — despite hosting some of the most dramatic disinformation campaigns,” the foundation said in its report.

Read the rest here...