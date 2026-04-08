US, Israel Insist Iran Ceasefire Doesn't Apply In Lebanon, Which Suffers Huge Airstrikes

Israel has made clear that it doesn't see the newly declared US-Iran ceasefire as applying to its war in Lebanon, where it is still trying to destroy Hezbollah. The White House too has made its stance clear that it doesn't apply, but President Trump has stated his intent to take care of a Lebanon ceasefire separately.

The military has unleashed hell on Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the eastern Bekaa valley overnight and through Wednesday - with Beirut suffering some of the worst aerial bombardments of the war.

via Associated Press

Pakistan, however, has said that the ceasefire does extend to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. But the Israeli military (IDF) is as usual letting the bombs do the talking, and is largely ignoring the diplomatic side of things.

Israel on Wednesday reportedly struck over 100 Hezbollah (and civilian) targets within a mere 10 minutes across Beirut, the south of the country, and Bekaa.

Viral images and videos have shown massive smoke plumes lingering above the densely populated Lebanese capital. The surprise attack on busy commercial locations unleashed panic in the streets - and a full casualty accounting has not been immediately forthcoming .

Below is an outline of some of the earlier reported attacks, via Al Jazeera:

An air raid on a funeral in the the east Lebanon village of Shmestar killed at least 10 people.

Six people were killed in one attack in Saida.

Three people were killed in a strike in western Beirut.

Three girls were killed in the coastal town of Adloun.

At least two were killed in Douris in the Bekaa Valley.

Casualties were reported in Kayfoun in Mount Lebanon.

Here's how the same regional outlet described it, noting that Lebanese TV has said the attacks have claimed "many lives": "Israel has launched a surprise attack with dozens of air strikes across Lebanon, one of the largest military assaults in the history of the conflict." The report stated, "Air raids targeted residential buildings, mosques, vehicles and cemeteries across the country."

Lebanon’s Minister of Social Affairs, Haneed Sayed, told the Associated Press that the wide-ranging strikes mark a "very dangerous turning point."

She described: "These hits are now at the heart of Beirut… Half of the sheltered (internally displaced persons) are in Beirut in this area," she said, adding that she had just driven by the areas hit."

⚡️ Footage from the airstrikes on Beirut pic.twitter.com/HTDOdwFY33 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 8, 2026

Hezbollah did not immediately join the Iran war until weeks in following the late February start of Trump's Operation Epic Fury. However, by the middle it began sending a significant amount of rockets on northern Israel.

Importantly, President Trump has on Wednesday told PBS that his view is Lebanon is not part of the Iran ceasefire deal "because of Hezbollah" - but "that will get taken care of too". He called what's happening in Lebanon "a separate skirmish".