Despite the frustrating lack of real progress in the stalled Ukraine peace deal talks, the United States continues to achieve smaller separate deals with Russia, and their appears to be a slow improvement of bilateral ties.

On Saturday, Belarus, which forms a 'Union State' with Russia, announced that it has released 123 detainees, in return for the United States easing long-existing sanctions on Minsk.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, right, and US envoy John Coale on Friday. Image Belarusian Presidential Press Service via AP

Among those freed from Belarusian prisons included prominent protest figure Maria Kalesnikava, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, and former presidential hopeful Viktar Babaryka, according to the AFP.

President Alexander Lukashenko's said the large-scale amnesty which included mostly foreigners - including 114 Ukrainians - was due to Washington lifting of "unlawful" sanctions on the country's vital potash sector, and the rolling back of some other punitive restrictions.

Some of the freed had been serving sentences related to a government crackdown on protests related to the last election which extended strongman Lukashenko's rule:

Relatives of the prisoners gathered outside the US embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, where it is expected some of them will be taken from Belarus. Ukrainian authorities said that 114 civilians, including Ukrainian and Belarusian citizens, were transferred to Ukraine. Trump’s Belarus envoy, John Coale, told reporters in Minsk that the US would be lifting sanctions on potash, “as per the instructions of president Trump”. The US and EU placed sanctions on Belarus after the government cracked down on popular protests following a contested election in 2020...

Human rights monitors have estimated that Belarus was holding some 1,200 political prisoners as of November of this year.

This follows an initial successful prisoner release deal from back in September. That prior deal saw 50 political prisoners released, which was reportedly at Trump's request. It included many Ukrainians and foreigners, who were transferred bordering Lithuania. In return, the US lifted sanctions on the country's national airline, Belavia - sactions which had been in place since 2023.

President Trump statement at the time suggested there were more deals on the horizon. "52 is a lot. A great many. Yet more than 1,000 political prisoners still remain in Belarusian prisons and we cannot stop until they see freedom!" - he had said.