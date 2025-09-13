Belarus Frees 52 Political Prisoners, Gains US Sanctions Relief, Warm Letter From Trump

In an unexpected development this week, the United States has lifted some key sanctions on close Russian ally Belarus, with President Trump also issuing a warm thank you to the country.

Over 50 political prisoners have been released, reportedly at Trump's request, and have been transferred to freedom in bordering Lithuania. In return, the US is lifting sanctions on the country's national airline, Belavia - which go back to 2023.

Kremlin.ru, The White House

There are reports that direct flights between the US and Minsk will also resume. The State Dept has signaled that it might even reopen its embassy in the Belarusian capital.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said her country is "deeply grateful" to Trump and the US. Among the freed were many Lithuanian citizens.

"52 prisoners safely crossed the Lithuanian border from Belarus today, leaving behind barbed wire, barred windows and constant fear," she wrote on social media.

As for President Trump, he also proclaimed, "52 is a lot. A great many. Yet more than 1,000 political prisoners still remain in Belarusian prisons and we cannot stop until they see freedom!" This strongly suggests there's more deal-making to come.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met Thursday with senior Trump admin official John Coale in Minsk, with the two discussing "a range of issues, including additional prisoner releases and regional security issues, like ending the weaponization of illegal migration from Belarus into neighboring NATO countries."

Coale announced that the sanctions lifting includes "limited relief package will allow Belavia to service and buy components for its existing fleet, which includes Boeing aircraft."

"Dear Mr. Lukashenko, Melania joins me in sending our best wishes on the occasion of your birthday... As you look forward to the coming year, we pray for your health and well-being."

Russia's aviation sector has also long been sanctioned, leading to the potential for unsafe travel or possible aerial disasters - as aging fleets are in need of regular servicing, often dependent on access to US and Western parts.

As part of the exchange, Trump indicated that he looks forward to meeting with President Lukashenko in the future, in a sign of a likely further thawing of relations.