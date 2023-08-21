Belarusian Forces Conduct Landing & Assault Drills Near Polish Border

Via Remix News,

Belarusian soldiers are engaged in exercises near Brest, including parachute and landing operations...

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense has confirmed that a five-day training exercise for land and assault forces is being conducted in Brest, a city in southwest Belarus on the Polish border.

It is understood that officers have already practiced parachute landings and embarked on a 15-kilometer march in the region. The training area is just a few kilometers from the Bug River on the border between Poland and Belarus.

A month ago, the training site near Brest was also used by the Wagner Group mercenaries. This too was acknowledged by the Belarusian defense ministry.

Source: Telegram/Belarusian Ministry of Defense.

The Polish authorities are monitoring the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border very closely, and the Polish government announced measures last week to ramp up security in the region.

The Border Guard is being supported by the army following the incident in which two Belarusian helicopters entered Polish air space.

“We are increasing the number of our troops on the Polish-Belarusian border; eventually, 10,000 soldiers will defend the Polish border in this sector,” Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak told Polish Radio last Thursday.

Belarus has also announced its intention to engage in joint military exercises with China.

The Chinese defense minister has been in Minsk for talks on deepening military cooperation between the two countries.