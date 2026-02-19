Berlin Green Party Welcomes World's 'Climate Refugees', Despite Housing/Fiscal Crisis

Via Remix News,

During their state party conference this past weekend, the Berlin Greens finalized an election manifesto that places radical migration reform at the center of their platform. The party is advocating for the broad admission of individuals displaced by environmental factors like climate change, alongside expanded humanitarian programs for specific conflict zones.

The centerpiece of the Green manifesto is a commitment to provide refuge for those fleeing environmental degradation. Following the vote, the regional association signaled its intent to make Berlin a primary destination for these individuals. Notably, the city has a long-term housing crisis, with the government spending now €1 billion a year on housing for migrants, a cost that has tripled in just four years. In addition, all current asylum accommodations are already full.

WATCH: 🇩🇪🇪🇺 Mass immigration is fueling the West's housing crisis.



Here's how it's happening in Germany.



In a powerful speech in the German Bundestag, @AfD politician Carolin Bachmann slams the ruling government for allowing 2 million migrants into the country while families… pic.twitter.com/DMEqiV316S — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) February 15, 2024

“This will be our government policy,” announced Philmon Ghirmai, the Greens’ state chairperson. “We also want to reintroduce the admission of people affected by climate disasters.”

To define the scope of this move, the party points to United Nations data suggesting that 86 million people globally reside in hotspots of the climate crisis. For context, Berlin currently hosts 37,592 registered refugees, a figure that has already stretched the city’s accommodation and financial resources.

However, there is broad latitude to expand this 86 million much higher, especially if the worst predictions about climate change come true. Notably, China, which has far higher CO2 emissions than Germany, still refuses to take virtually any migrants, whether legal, illegal, or refugees. At the same time, China is pulling vastly ahead of European nations in terms of renewable energy technology, meaning China may have not only a more cohesive society in the end, but also produce more of the green technology that could potentially solve issues associated with climate change.

Beyond climate-related migration, the Greens are pushing for localized reception initiatives. The party aims to mirror previous efforts by establishing dedicated pathways for residents of the Gaza Strip and Afghanistan. Notably, Afghans have some of the worst integration rates in Germany.

The decision states: “We advocate the resumption of the country reception program for Afghanistan and want to extend the model to Gaza.”

Approximately 30,000 Palestinians already live in Berlin.

The Greens also want to block deportation, with the manifesto stating that 20,000 individuals currently slated for deportation in Berlin should be allowed to stay in Germany. They continue to reject deportations to Syria, Iran, and Afghanistan.

The party wants to end mass accommodation facilities in Berlin, which account for the majority of where refugees are located. Instead, they intend to implement a “social housing program for refugees” that would see migrants housed in apartments distributed across all city districts.

Berlin and cities across Germany are increasingly approaching a state of bankruptcy, in large part due to record spending on migrants.

For the first time last year, the city of Berlin’s Senate has received a detailed breakdown of all asylum costs in the city, revealing the high costs of foreigners for Germany’s capital city.

Last year, the city spent at least €2.1 billion on migrants, which equals 5 percent of the entire budget, reads a report prepared by the Senate Administration for the Main Committee of the House of Representatives.

Berlin’s crime is also disproportionately committed by foreigners. Data from last year showed that foreigners are responsible for 43.9 percent of all crimes in Berlin in 2024. Murders and manslaughter also jumped over 50 percent compared to 2023.

New data shows that foreigners are responsible for 43.9% of all crimes in Berlin in 2024.



Murders and manslaughter also jumped over 50% compared to 2023!



"What should not be ignored is that 30% of foreign suspects are not registered in Berlin," said a police union rep. pic.twitter.com/5r3nwUEzMz — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) March 20, 2025

With the election for the Berlin House of Representatives scheduled for Sept. 20, the Greens are currently polling at 16 percent, trailing the CDU, the Left, and the AfD. However, a red-red-green coalition remains a mathematical possibility, which would give these manifesto points a potential path to becoming official policy.

