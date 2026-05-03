Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss how the Trump administration is "suffocating" Iran with economic and financial pressure amid an ongoing U.S. military blockade of the Hormuz chokepoint.

"We are running a marathon over the past 12 months, and now we are sprinting toward the finish line"" Bessent told Bartiromo earlier this morning.

Bessent explained how the U.S. maximum pressure campaign on Tehran has become "a real economic blockade," claiming the regime is "not able to pay their soldiers" and that oil infrastructure is quickly deteriorating, as crude oil storage quickly rises while export channels remain shuttered.

Bessent warned that Iran may have to start shutting in oil wells within the next week as exports remain constrained.

Bessent on Iran:



"We are suffocating the regime. They are not able to pay their soldiers." https://t.co/dX3LvhAPtl pic.twitter.com/3rICBw9nzL — Adam Scott (@chefcascottccc) May 3, 2026

"Their oil infrastructure is starting to creak," he said. "It hasn't been maintained, again because of our decades-long sanctions against them."

Bessent said no tankers are transiting the critical waterway from the Iranian side, "and we have increased the pressure on anyone trying to remit money into Iran to help the IRGC," referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Amid the impact of Economic Fury, Iran’s currency has hit an all-time low.



The Iranian people deserve a new era, which the corrupt and shambolic Iranian regime cannot provide.



With their oil industry closing and their currency plummeting, it is past time for the Iranian regime… pic.twitter.com/k7QvKoWbl2 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 30, 2026

Late last week, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on Chinese independent "teapot" refineries, particularly those in Shandong Province, for their continued purchase and refining of Iranian crude.

By Saturday morning, Beijing announced that companies in the country should ignore and not comply with U.S. sanctions targeting five domestic refineries.

"The Chinese government has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions that lack authorization from the United Nations and a basis in international law," Beijing's Commerce Ministry wrote in a statement.

President Trump's maximum pressure campaign on Tehran comes as the latest U.S. national average for 87-octane gasoline at the pump has topped $4.446 per gallon. Demand destruction starts around $5 per gallon, with numerous Goldman notes indicating that working-poor consumers are already dialing back purchases or trading down at gas stations and convenience stores due to the recent fuel price shock.

On Saturday, President Trump stated that he "can't imagine" a new peace plan from Tehran that he will review would be acceptable. He added that Iran has not yet paid "a big enough price for what they have done."

Axios reported earlier that the U.S. and Iran are "still exchanging drafts of a framework agreement to end the war."

Last week, Iran delivered an updated 14-point proposal to the U.S. for a framework agreement. Sources told the outlet that the proposal sets a one-month deadline for reopening of the Hormuz chokepoint.