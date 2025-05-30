Bessent: U.S.-China Trade Talks "Stalled," Might Require Trump-Xi Call 

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may need to hold a direct phone call to overcome stalled trade talks between the two global economic powers. The talks hit new obstacles late this week, just as the U.S. tightened screws on Beijing by suspending exports of jet engine parts and advanced semiconductor technologies.

"I would say that they are a bit stalled," Bessent told Fox News's Bret Baier, referring to U.S.-China trade talks, adding, "I believe we'll be having more discussions with them in the next few weeks, and I think we may, at some point, see a call between the president and [Communist] Party Chair Xi Jinping."

Bessent continued, "I think that given the magnitude of the talks, given the complexity, that this is going to require both leaders to weigh in with each other."

He said both leaders "have a very good relationship, and I am confident that the Chinese will come to the table when President Trump makes his preferences known."

Stalled trade talks with China come as the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that the majority of President Trump's tariffs imposed under emergency power were illegal. However, an appellate court swiftly issued a stay, allowing the tariffs to remain in effect for now. The Supreme Court may ultimately hear the case, and it adds to the growing wave of lawfare waged by activist judges seeking to derail the president's 'America First' agenda ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The first signs of stalled US-China trade talks materialized on Thursday ...

US Tightens Screws: Jet Engine Parts, Semiconductor Tech Exports To China Halted Amid Supply Chain War https://t.co/2NlloMmxpu — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 29, 2025

