Israel Approves 'Conquering Gaza, Holding Territories' Ahead Of Trump's Mideast Trip

On Sunday night Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet, after which officials told local media that the cabinet approved expanding anti-Hamas operations to "conquering Gaza, holding the territories."

The plan, as cited in The Times of Israel, specifically calls for "conquering of Gaza" and retaining the captured territory, and follows on the heels of weekend reports that tens of thousands of extra reservists have been called up.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (right) and Navy chief Vice Adm. David Sa’ar Salama. IDF image

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said of the plan it will see the IDF "take control of territory in Gaza, move the civilian population toward the south, attack Hamas, and prevent the terror group from taking control of humanitarian aid."

It apparently has received some pushback from IDF commanders. Gen. Zamir himself has warned government ministers that this escalation plan could endanger the remaining hostages held in the Palestinian enclave.

"In a plan for a full-scale maneuver, we won’t necessarily reach the hostages," Zamir was quoted as saying in a meeting with top officials. "Keep in mind that we could lose them." Concerning the twin aims of reaching the hostages while defeating Hamas, the IDF chief called them "problematic in relation to each other."

"This week, we are sending tens of thousands of draft orders to our reserve personnel to intensify and expand our action in Gaza. We are increasing the pressure to return our people [held hostage] and defeat Hamas," he said.

But the plan is not expected to be enacted until after President Trump's expected visit to the Middle East next week:

A senior Israeli defence official said on Monday there was a “window of opportunity” for a hostage deal in Gaza during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region next week. However, Reuters reports, if no deal is agreed Israel would begin its new operation in the enclave. “If there is no hostage deal, Operation ‘Gideon Chariots’ will begin with great intensity and will not stop until all its goals are achieved,” he said, following a decision by the security cabinet to approve an expanded operation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will be in Israel May 12, while Trump will be in the Gulf. Along with visiting Saudi Arabia, "Trump will also visit Qatar and the UAE but is not currently expected to visit Israel," writes Axios.

Among the total 251 Israeli and foreign hostages abducted on October 7, 2023 - there are 59 still remaining, and of these at least 35 have been confirmed dead. Netanyahu recently admitted that only up to 24 hostages are believed alive.

Outrage and controversy has been raging inside Israel, especially among hostage victims' families, following remarks of Netanyahu wherein he strongly suggested that victory over Hamas is the top priority - and not the rescue of the captives.

"We have many objectives, many goals in this war. We want to bring back all of our hostages," Netanyahu had said at an even. "That is a very important goal. In war, there is a supreme objective. And that supreme objective is victory over our enemies. And that is what we will achieve," he added.

But just prior to Sunday's cabinet meeting, he tried to soften the words, describing both the defeat of Hamas and rescue of the hostages as paramount.

59 hostages remain, and the IDF chief has warned those still alive will be at risk amid an expanded operation...

He posted to X that his administration is focused on two missions: "One, to bring our hostages back. Two, to defeat Hamas. Hamas will not be there, you have to understand this." He emphasized, "In wars, you reach a decision — victory."

The surge in calling up reservists continues, meanwhile, as they are increasingly needed as Israel's military once again becomes more engaged in places like Syria, Lebanon, the Golan Heights, and security crackdowns in the West Bank. There's also the increasing prospect of direct military action against the Houthis of Yemen, after the Sunday ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion international airport.